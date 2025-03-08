Exclusive

Millie Bobby Brown addresses those Britney Spears biopic rumours

By Alice Dear

Millie Bobby Brown has broken her silence on the speculation that she will play Britney Spears in the highly-anticipated biopic film.

Millie Bobby Brown, at the age of only 21-years-old, already has a stellar career behind her, with her roles in Stranger Things, Enola Holmes and Damsel propelling her into global stardom - so what's next for the actress?

Well, the most recent speculation surrounding the star - who married Jake Bongiovi, 22, last year - is that she's being lined-up to play the one and only Britney Spears in a biopic film about the star's life, based on her tell-all book The Woman In Me.

And when Millie ditched her brunette hair for a platinum blonde look, it only fuelled the rumours that the star was "getting into character" for this upcoming role.

Now, the actress has addressed those Britney Spears rumours as she joined Mark Wright and Olly Murs on their new Saturday Breakfast show on Heart.

Millie Bobby Brown told Mark Wright and Olly Murs how Britney Spears was her 'inspiration'. Picture: Getty

When presenter Mark asked who she would like to play in a biopic film, Millie said: "Growing up, I loved Amy [Winehouse], so when that film came out - I loved that film, it was so well done.

"I guess everyone is talking about the obvious, which would be Britney. She's one of my biggest inspirations."

While Olly admitted: "Wow, I can see it," Mark questioned if the film was in the process of being made, asking Millie: "Has there been a conversation?"

While she denied that any conversations had taken place about the role of Britney in the biopic, she did add: "Any conversation with Britney I am going to take. She's an icon, I would absolutely."

Britney Spears' life will be explored in an upcoming biopic film, based on her tell-all book The Woman In Me. Picture: Getty

This comes just days after Millie admitted she would "love nothing more" than to be part of the pop princess's story, telling them TV show Access Hollywood: “I mean, you know, she’s an absolute icon. I’d love nothing more than to be a part of her story. But that’s her story, and I’m in full support of her bringing her story to life . . . how she wants to."

She added: “I’d want someone to bring it to life in the most beautiful way, and I’d always be open to that.”