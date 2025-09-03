Millie Court breaks silence after shock split from Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon and Millie Court are said to have split. Picture: Instagram/Millie Court

By Hope Wilson

The Love Island star has hinted at the reason behind their split.

Love Island winners Millie Court, 28, and Liam Reardon, 26, have reportedly broken up after meeting on the show in 2021.

Fans were shocked when it was revealed the couple had called it quits for a second time after splitting in 2022 and reconciling shortly after.

Whilst neither Liam nor Millie have publicly confirmed their split, it has been revealed what happened between the two of them and who initiated their break-up.

An insider told MailOnline: "Liam and Millie tried to make it work but eventually it just wasn't meant to be."

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Love Island. Picture: Instagram/Millie Court

They continued: "Nobody thought they were going to get back together after their initial split, so they've done well lasting this long - especially as their lives are based in Wales and Essex respectively.

"But Liam just wasn't feeling it towards the end and it was he who instigated the breakup. Millie is gutted but is being a trouper and getting on with life, supported by her girls."

A source also told The Sun: "Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.

"But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.

"Obviously, they've worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it's all still very fresh. But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out."

The couple have called it quits for a second time. Picture: Instagram/Millie Court

Since the split was announced Millie has shared a quote to her second Instagram account which is normally dedicated to her jewellery company Saith.

The quote read: "A reminder that every situation in life is temporary. So when life is good, make sure you and receive it fully. When life is not good, remember that it will not last forever and better days are on the way."

Millie Court shared a quote to her second Instagram account. Picture: Instagram/@saith.jewellery

The couple currently host the podcast the Liam and Millie podcast with the pair often discussing their relationship and future goals.

In their most recent episode which was released on Tuesday September 4th, the former lovebirds discussed divorce and break-ups, with Liam stating: "The divorce rate is so high, it’s like the highest it’s ever been, so more people will be signing pre-nups."

Millie replied: "I feel like, back in the day for our grandparents, divorces were frowned upon. My grandparents have been together since they were 16 and they don’t believe in divorce or breaking up.

"But my parents, they were never married, but they didn’t make it together and a lot of my friends’ parents aren’t together. We’re in a generation where people don’t last forever."