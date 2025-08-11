Millie Mackintosh explains Hugo Taylor and Professor Green 'cross-over' mistake

Millie Macintosh has clarified the timeline between her relationships with Hugo Taylor and Professor Green. Picture: Instagram/Millie Macintosh/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Made in Chelsea star clarified when she was married to Hugo Taylor and Professor Green after making a faux-pas in her viral social media video.

Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh, 36, has broken her silence after her social media 'fail', which led many fans to question the status of her relationship with partner Hugo Taylor, 39, whilst she was married to her ex-husband Professor Green, 41.

The mother-of-two recently took part in a popular social media trend which saw her document her partnership with now-husband Hugo, showing photos of them together from 2011-2025.

However fans were left bemused by the post, as the pictures appear to show a loved-up Hugo and Millie kissing and hugging whilst she was married to rapper Professor Green.

Millie and Professor Green, also known as Stephen Manderson, were wed in 2013 and divorced in 2016, meaning that if the dates on the post were correct, Millie and Hugo were meeting up whilst she was married.

Professor Green and Millie Mackintosh were married from 2013-2016. Picture: Alamy

After receiving a barrage of messages on social media querying the dates, Millie took to Instagram to clarify what she meant be the post and admitted her mistake.

The star wrote: "Just a quick note to say I wanted to jump on this trend but didn’t check the dates properly! (I’m not the best with numbers) just to clarify – Hugo and I were not together for 5 years from when I was 21-26."

Hugo even poked fun at his wife, commenting on the post: "Might want to check your dates honey. 😂"

Watch Millie Mackintosh's video here:

Millie Mackintosh takes part in trend

Upon first publishing the video, Millie wrote alongside it: "I couldn’t resist jumping on this trend! We met when I was 16, first in a relationship when I was 21, got back together when I was 26, married when I was 29, had Sienna when I was 30 and Aurelia 18 months later. Now we have been married 7 years! How time flies! 🩷"

Hugo and Millie's relationship was first documented on Made in Chelsea, with the pair's partnership being an integral part of the show.

After the couple split Millie embarked on a relationship with Professor Green, however she has since claimed their relationship was 'toxic', telling Brogan Garrit-Smith's podcast Getting There: "I think we [Professor Green] both were in our own struggles, and I think we maybe both thought we could fix each other. But we couldn't.

"And ultimately, we both had our own struggles, and it just magnified it. And it was actually quite toxic."

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor met on Made in Chelsea. Picture: Alamy

However she went on to state that the exes were in a "nice place", saying: "We both moved on and started families. We've sent each other pictures of our kids. It feels like there's no bad blood."

Millie went on to marry Hugo on 2018 and the couple welcomed daughters Sienna in 2020 and Aurelia in 2021, whilst Professor Green announced the birth of his son Slimane with his partner Karima McAdams in 2021.