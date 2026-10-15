Miranda Hart facts: Actor's age, height, husband, TV shows and health condition

15 October 2026, 19:05

Miranda Hart is an actress, comedian and author best known for her hit BBC sitcom Miranda and her role in Call the Midwife.
Miranda Hart is an actress, comedian and author best known for her hit BBC sitcom Miranda and her role in Call the Midwife. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

What condition does actress Miranda Hart have? And does she have children? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star including her net worth.

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Miranda Hart is an actress, comedian and author best known for her hit BBC sitcom Miranda and her role in Call the Midwife.

After becoming a household name through her comedy, she has continued to work across television and books, and is now taking on a new challenge on The Celebrity Traitors.

Away from her hugely successful career on screen, the actress is also married to her husband and has become the stepmother to two children.

Here's everything you need to know about Miranda including her age, height, net worth and health condition.

Miranda Hart has become a household name thanks to her successful career on the TV
Miranda Hart has become a household name thanks to her successful career on the TV. Picture: Getty

Who is Miranda Hart and how old is she?

Age: 53

From: Torquay, Devon

Instagram: @realmirandahart

Miranda was born Miranda Katherine Hart Dyke on December 14, 1972, in Torquay, Devon.

She comes from a military family: her father, David Hart Dyke, was a Royal Navy officer who eventually became a captain.

She attended Downe House, an independent boarding school in Berkshire, where she was a contemporary of broadcaster Clare Balding.

After leaving school, Miranda studied political science at the University of the West of England in Bristol, before eventually pursuing her ambition of becoming an actress.

Miranda Hart's breakthrough piece came in 2009 with her sitcom Miranda which she wrote and starred in alongside Tom Ellis
Miranda Hart's breakthrough piece came in 2009 with her sitcom Miranda which she wrote and starred in alongside Tom Ellis. Picture: BBC

How tall is Miranda Hart?

Miranda is 6ft 1in (185cm) tall. Her height has occasionally featured in her comedy, alongside her distinctive physical humour and willingness to poke fun at herself.

Although she has spoken publicly about feeling self-conscious about being so tall, playing Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie in 2017 helped her feel “more proud of my height”.

How did Miranda Hart become famous?

Miranda initially performed stand-up comedy before landing small television roles in the early 2000s.

Her breakthrough came in 2009 when the BBC commissioned her sitcom Miranda, which she wrote and starred in alongside Tom Ellis, Patricia Hodge and Sally Phillips.

The series became a huge success, running for three series and earning multiple awards and nominations.

Miranda's physical comedy, awkward social encounters and catchphrases made her a familiar face to British television audiences.

What TV shows and movies has Miranda Hart starred in?

Aside from Miranda, she is well known for playing Camilla “Chummy” Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne in the BBC period drama Call the Midwife.

Her other television credits include Not Going Out and The Vicar of Dibley.

Miranda also appeared alongside Melissa McCarthy and Jason Statham in the 2015 action comedy Spy.

In 2020, she played Miss Bates in the film adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma, starring Anya Taylor-Joy.

In 2026 Miranda Hart joined the line-up of The Celebrity Traitors alongside other stars, including Richard E. Grant, James Blunt and Ross Kemp.

What is Miranda Hart's net worth?

Miranda is said to be worth an estimated £4million thanks to her talent in acting. Of course, this is not a confirmed figure.

Miranda Hart gives first look at husband

Who is Miranda Hart's husband?

Miranda married Richard Fairs, a building surveyor, in July 2024.

Miranda met Richard during the Covid-19 pandemic, when he was involved in work to tackle a mould problem at her home.

Speaking about their relationship on The One Show, she said: “He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51.”

She also spoke about finding love later in life, saying: “The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or out of the house, and I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more.”

She become stepmother to his two children from another relationship.

What health condition does Miranda Hart have?

In her autobiography, I Haven't Been Entirely Honest With You, Miranda opened up about her battle with Lyme disease and how it had impacted her over the last decade.

She told The One Show: "Once you’ve been bed and housebound with a fatigue-based chronic illness that takes a long time to be diagnosed - which sadly I know a lot of people will know - you miss life a lot. So I’m thrilled to be sitting here."

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection caused by a tick bite. Miranda admitted it wasn't detected early and for a long time, she didn't know why she was feeling so unwell. She said finally getting the diagnosis was a "relief" after years of being "misunderstood".

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