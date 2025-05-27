Miriam Margolyes says she 'doesn't have long to live' after major heart surgery

Miriam Margolyes has said hasn't "got long to live". Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The 84-year-old actress has opened up about her health concerns in a new interview.

Miriam Margolyes, 84, has revealed she hasn't "got long to live" after having major heart surgery.

The Harry Potter legend has opened up about her recent health issues, revealing she had her aortic valve replaced with a cow's valve after her's wasn't functioning properly in 2023.

Speaking to The Times about growing older, Miriam said: "When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing."

She added: "It's such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough."

This isn't the first time the 84-year-old has opened up about her health woes, with the Call the Midwife star telling Jessie and Lennie Ware's Table Manners podcast: "I've got a cow's heart now - well, not the whole heart. I've had an aortic valve replaced by a cow's aortic valve.

"I don't know how common it is. I'd never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive."

Miriam has previously revealed she is registered disabled and uses a mobility scooter, telling Closer: "I can't walk very well, and I'm registered disabled.

"I use all kinds of assistance. I've got two sticks and a walker and they're such a bore, but I've just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun."

Prior to having the operation, Miriam told Vogue in 2023: "I think about death a lot."

She went on to add: "Oh, every day, for sure. Every morning when I get up I think, ‘Hmmm, another day,’ which maybe I wasn’t expecting.”

Miriam continued: "You can’t help but be aware that the amount of time ahead is less than the time before you.

"I’m still ducking and diving. I’m still open to new experiences. I’m just very conscious that there is no light at the end of the tunnel."