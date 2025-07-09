Mirra Andreeva's age, net worth, nationality, height, boyfriend, famous sister and Instagram revealed

Mirra Andreeva is taking part in Wimbledon 2025
Mirra Andreeva is taking part in Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Mirra Andreeva, where is she from, who is her sister Erika, is she in a relationship, how tall is she, what is her net worth and does she have Instagram?

Mirra Andreeva is hoping to go all the way at Wimbledon 2025 and beat her fierce competition (such as World Number One Aryna Sabalenka) as she tries to bag the incredible prize money and title.

So far she has managed to fend over some incredible tennis stars to make it even closer to the Ladies' Singles Final which will take place on Saturday July 12. Now that 2024 champion Barbora Krejčíková is out of the tournament, could Mirra clinch the win this year?

As we watch Mirra play on court, it's time to learn more about her life away from the sport.

Here is everything you need to know about Mirra Andreeva including her age, nationality, height, net worth, sister, relationship status and Instagram.

Mirra Andreeva has been a surprise contender at Wimbledon 2025
Mirra Andreeva has been a surprise contender at Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

How old is Mirra Andreeva?

Tennis superstar Mirra was born on April 29 2007 and celebrated her 18th birthday in 2025. Despite her young age, Mirra has managed to carve out a successful tennis career, winning WTA Tour singles titles and reaching the semi-finals of the French Open in 2024 aged 17.

Where is Mirra Andreeva from?

Mirra was born in Krasnoyarsk, Russia but currently resides in Cannes, France. She began playing tennis at the age of six and is currently coached by former Wimbledon champion, Conchita Martinez.

Mirra Andreeva is hoping to win Wimbledon
Mirra Andreeva is hoping to win Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

What is Mirra Andreeva's net worth?

The rising tennis star is estimated to be worth $1million, according to SportsSkeeda. This hefty amount will be an accumulation of her various tennis wins as well as her brand partnerships with companies such as Nike, Wilson and Rolex.

Who is Mirra Andreeva's boyfriend?

Mirra is yet to confirm whether she is in a relationship, so it is believed the sporting favourite is currently single.

Who is Mirra Andreeva's sister?

Mirra isn't the only tennis player in her family, as her sister Erika Andreeva is also a professional sports star. Erika was born in 2004 and during her career she has reached the doubles final at the WTA 125 Open de Limoges in 2024.

Unfortunately she did not quality for Wimbledon 2025 however we're sure she's cheering her sister on!

Mirra Andreeva's sister is Erika Andreeva, a fellow tennis player
Mirra Andreeva's sister is Erika Andreeva, a fellow tennis player. Picture: Getty

How tall is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra is 5ft 9in tall, making her slightly shorter than Aryna Sabalenka who is 5 ft 11 1⁄2 in, but taller than Emma Raducanu who is 5ft 7in.

What is Mirra Andreeva's Instagram?

Fans can follow Mirra on Instagram @_mirraandreeva_ where she often shares pictures of her tennis career as well as her travels around the world.

