Mis-Teeq return for special one-off concert at OVO Arena Wembley

27 May 2026, 06:00

Mis-Teeq are back!
Mis-Teeq are back! Picture: Mis-Teeq

By Hope Wilson

Sabrina, Alesha and Su-Elise have reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Mis-Teeq's debut album ‘Lickin' On Both Sides’.

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Mis-Teeq have announced their long-awaited return with 'A One Night Stand With Mis-Teeq', a very special one-off show at London’s legendary OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday September 12th.

The iconic trio Sabrina, Alesha and Su-Elise, have revealed their upcoming show to celebrate 25 years since the release of their landmark debut album ‘Lickin' On Both Sides’.

Fans can expect an unforgettable and magical night featuring all of the group’s biggest hits and a celebration of the Mis-Teeq sound and cultural impact that helped define an era.

Fans can sign up to the Mis-Teeq mailing list for first access to tickets, with an artist presale at 10am on Wednesday May 27th. General ticket on sale is 10am Friday May 29th.

Mis-Teeq's Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash have reunited
Mis-Teeq's Alesha Dixon, Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash have reunited. Picture: Getty

Alesha says: "Nothing happens before it’s time, and I can’t think of a better time than now to celebrate the 25th anniversary of 'Lickin On Both Sides'! We can’t wait to relive the magic and energy of that record and many more, with the very people who made it so special. I’m also excited for my daughters ‘the Mis-Teeq babies’ to see us coming back strong!"

Su-Elise adds: "It honestly feels surreal that 25 years later people still connect so deeply with the music we made together. Looking back, I’m so proud that Mis-Teeq played a part in bringing UK Garage to the masses, and I don’t think any of us could have imagined the lasting impact our songs would continue to have. Wembley feels like the perfect place to celebrate that journey, the memories, and the fans who have stayed with us through every chapter. I can’t wait to be back on stage with my Mis-Teeq ladies and to see the look on my son’s little face when he watches his mummy step out and perform again for the first time in decades! It’s going to be a very special night indeed."

Sabrina says: "It feels incredibly emotional looking back 25 years later and realising how deeply our music has connected with people around the world. We created these records simply for our love of music and the different sounds that inspired us — from Garage, R&B, Hip-Hop and Reggae — never knowing how impactful they would become. I feel incredibly grateful and humbled that they still mean so much to so many people today, and the love from the fans across generations is something I’ll never take for granted."

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