Miss Piggy admits to botox!

The Muppets star, famed for her beauty, has admitted to using botox to maintain her looks.

Miss Piggy has long been regarded as one of the most glamorous screen icons to grace the big screen, globally known for her luscious blonde locks and her widely imitated (but never equalled) style.



Now, Kermit's beau has sensationally admitted that botox is the reason she's managed to stay looking so youthful.



‘I look younger. And the truth is that I have had work done,' she told The Daily Mail.



'I’m not afraid to admit it, Moir,' she continued. I believe one should maintain one’s beauty by whatever means necessary – nip and tuck, Botox, caulking. If it works, do it.’



The Muppets film is now available on DVD.