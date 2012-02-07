Miss Piggy bathes Kermit

Miss Piggy gives Kermit the Frog sponge baths 'when he gets dry'.

The pair recently made their big screen comeback, starring in The Muppets. Kermit and Miss Piggy have been in show business for many years and realise it is important to look good.



During an interview for TV show Daybreak, Kermit insisted he is 'ageing gracefully', but admitted the only problem he faces with his appearance is “trying to stay moist'.



Miss Piggy elaborated, adding that he shouldn’t go under the surgeon’s knife to delay the signs of ageing.



'I give him sponge baths sometimes when he gets dry,' she revealed. 'He doesn’t need [cosmetic surgery]. He looks great!'



The pair were quizzed about the status of their romantic relationship, which has been the subject of much speculation in the past.



'It started out as a spark, there was a spark, then there was a lot of smoke and then it was a virtual barbecue,' explained Kermit.



The Muppets also stars Jason Segel and Amy Adams.