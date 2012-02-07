Miss Piggy to host BAFTA Red Carpet Show

The Muppets' character has revealed she'll be exclusively interviewing the stars on the red carpet.

The self-styled 'international star, role model and diva' will be at the awards ceremony on Sunday 12th February at the Royal Opera House.



'Imagine the likes of Clooney, Dujardin, Fassbender, Oldman and Pitt achieving the very pinnacle of their careers by getting a chance to speak with the one and only moi, Miss Piggy!', she said in a statement.



'Naturally, I will be asking questions that only moi would dare to ask,' she explained.



'So live your dreams vicariously through me and tune in Monday, February 13 to see lots of moi on the red carpet with my fellow A-List actors. I can hardly wait, and neither can they!'



The Orange BAFTA Red Carpet Show With Miss Piggy will be available to stream from the Orange website from Monday 13th February.