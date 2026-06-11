Mollie King issues heartfelt thank you after 'tough time' following collapse at home

11 June 2026, 16:15

Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare.
Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Saturdays star opened up about her recovery after a shock collapse led to an urgent trip to hospital.

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Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare that saw her rushed to hospital following a collapse at home.

The singer, presenter and former Saturdays star revealed earlier this week she had been absent from her work commitments for two weeks after losing consciousness and sustaining injuries in a fall.

Now, she has thanked fans for their support while reflecting on the lessons the experience has taught her about slowing down and prioritising her health.

The former Saturdays star revealed she had been absent from her work commitments for two weeks after her health scare.
The former Saturdays star revealed she had been absent from her work commitments for two weeks after her health scare. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mollie admitted the past few weeks had been challenging both physically and emotionally.

"I wanted to say how blown away I’ve been by all of your messages over the past 24 hours. So many of you have taken the time to get in touch and send your well wishes, and it honestly means the world..." she wrote.

The 39-year-old explained the incident had left her struggling with uncertainty and anxious thoughts as she searched for answers.

"It’s been quite a tough time. I don’t know if you’re the same, but when something happens out of the blue and my body suddenly doesn’t do what I expect it to, it’s very easy for my mind to go into overdrive, trying to find answers and overthinking every little thing..."

While she is continuing to recover, Mollie admitted she is not yet back to her normal pace and is working on being patient with herself.

"I’m definitely not back to full speed yet, and I’m trying to remind myself that there’s no rush to be (please remind me of this next week!)..."

The broadcaster said the experience had served as a reminder to pay closer attention to her wellbeing after years of pushing herself to keep up with a busy schedule.

"But if these past few weeks have taught me anything, it’s that sometimes I have to slow down and listen to what my body is telling me," Mollie added.

"I’ve spent so much of my life charging around at 100 miles an hour, probably driven in part by that little voice that always tells me I should be doing more, and juggling all the things that so many of us juggle every day, that it’s easy to forget we’re not invincible.

Mollie shares daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 18 months, with her husband, former England cricketer Stuart Broad (pictured)
Mollie King shares daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 18 months, with her husband, former England cricketer Stuart Broad . Picture: Getty

"I guess at some point if we don’t make time to stop, something has to give..."

As part of her recovery, Mollie said she has been trying to embrace a calmer routine, including earlier nights, less screen time and taking moments to properly switch off.

"I’m trying to do simple things now like getting into bed a bit earlier it's (normally 11.30pm), putting my phone down, watching an episode of Rivals and allowing myself to properly switch off for 20 mins...

"If anyone has any other recommendations, please do send them my way!..."

Mollie shares daughters Annabella, three, and Liliana, 18 months, with her husband, former England cricketer Stuart Broad, and said spending time with them has reinforced what matters most.

"I’ve always known that the most important thing in my life is my family, and being the best mum I can be to my two little girls. There is something really special about these quieter moments together that can get lost when life is moving at full speed."

Mollie King was part of girl group The Saturdays (pictured) from 2007 to 2014.
Mollie King was part of girl group The Saturdays from 2007 to 2014. Picture: Getty

She concluded: "So right now, I’m trying to embrace a slightly different pace where I can. A bit of fresh air and focusing on getting my energy back. And honestly, that feels pretty good."

Earlier this week, Mollie disclosed details of the medical emergency, revealing she had collapsed at home during the early hours of the morning.

"After coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am, hitting my head and face as I fell," she wrote.

Describing the incident as "a huge shock," Mollie said she was taken to A&E and later expressed gratitude her husband had been there to help her.

"I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn't on my own and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell..."

She also thanked staff at St George's Hospital, writing: "A huge thank you to Amy and Hannah at St George's Hospital who were absolutely incredible, stitching me up so well, and even managed to see past the Looney Tunes pyjama top I arrived in (must be time to buy new pyjamas!)."

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