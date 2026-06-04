Molly-Mae drops hint about newborn's name as she and Tommy Fury welcome second child

4 June 2026, 13:39

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a major hint about the name she and Tommy Fury have chosen for their newborn
Molly-Mae Hague has shared a major hint about the name she and Tommy Fury have chosen for their newborn. Picture: Molly-Mae-Insragram/Youtube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans are already trying to guess the name after Molly-Mae admitted it may be mispronounced.

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Molly-Mae Hague has shared a major hint about the name she and Tommy Fury have chosen for their newborn after announcing the arrival of their second child together.

The couple confirmed their new addition yesterday (June 3) on Instagram, making three-year-old daughter Bambi a big sister.

The caption simply read: “…and then there were 4.”

The announcement quickly drew huge attention online, with the post receiving more than 1.5 million likes within the first two hours.

Friends, fans, and fellow celebrities flooded the comments with messages of congratulations.

Among those reacting was TV presenter and former Love Island star Maura Higgins, who wrote: “Congratulations again. So happy for you all.”

While the comments section was swiftly filled with congratulations, others were quick to speculate about the newborn’s name, with guesses including Miffy, Bunny, Dusk, Dream and Cloud.

While Molly-Mae and Tommy have yet to reveal the baby's gender or name, the influencer has offered fans several clues, and it sounds like plenty of people may struggle to pronounce it.

Since naming their first child Bambi, many followers have expected the pair to choose another strikingly unusual name.

However, Molly-Mae has suggested their latest choice is slightly less unconventional than fans might anticipate.

Speaking in a recent vlog, she admitted she believes some people could even be surprised by how normal the name feels.

"I think people are going to be a bit disappointed," she explained. "Upon reflection, I don't actually think it's that crazy, but I know people are going to pronounce it wrong."

According to Molly-Mae, several friends have already stumbled over the pronunciation despite seeing the name written down.

"Because when I've mentioned the name to a few people, or I've spelt it out, a few of my friends have said it completely wrong... absolutely not how you pronounce it.

"Also, I think, if you know this word, or you know the name, you would just pronounce it as it is."

Molly-Mae and Tomy Fury’s romance began in 2019 when they met on the fifth series of Love Island, where they finished as runners-up.
Molly-Mae and Tomy Fury’s romance began in 2019 when they met on the fifth series of Love Island, where they finished as runners-up. Picture: Getty

The comments have fuelled speculation among fans eager to uncover the mystery. While Molly-Mae stopped short of sharing any further details, she suggested the name is familiar enough that people who know it would instinctively say it correctly.

"It’s definitely not as different as Bambi, I would say," she shared. "But I’ve only ever heard one other child be called it, and it’s not someone in the public eye. It’s just someone I’m connected to through a friend."

The influencer added that the way the name sounds alongside Fury ultimately helped seal the decision."I just think it sounds so good with the surname Fury. That’s another reason why I love it so much."

The couple have not revealed whether they have welcomed a son or daughter, leaving fans with little more than Molly-Mae's clues to work from.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s romance began in 2019 when they met on the fifth series of Love Island, where they finished as runners-up.

Their connection continued beyond the villa, and they quickly became one of the show’s most talked-about couples.

After leaving the show, the pair became engaged and later welcomed their first child, daughter Bambi, in January 2023.

Despite a brief split in 2024, they later reconciled and confirmed their relationship was back on track the following year, continuing to share their family life with fans ever since.

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