Molly-Mae: Behind It All next episodes release date revealed

18 October 2025, 09:00

Molly-Mae Behind It All season two has begun
Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

When are the next episodes of Molly-Mae Behind It All? Everything we know about season two of the Amazon Prime show.

Season two of Molly-Mae Hague's Amazon Prime show Behind It All begins on October 18th as the first three episodes are released.

The new series is expected to document her relationship with Tommy Fury following their split, as well as the Love Island star navigating motherhood with daughter Bambi and living with her sister Zoe.

As we watch the next batch of episodes, fans are wondering when the second half of the season will be released and what the programme will cover.

Here is everything we know about when the next episodes of Molly Mae: Behind It All will be released.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury confirmed they were back together
Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly Mae: Behind It All next episodes

The next episodes of Molly Mae: Behind It All will be released in early 2026, however the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

Speaking about filming her show, Molly-Mae revealed: "I think I was able to trust the crew a little bit more and let go a bit which I have definitely done in this season. I think I would have held back or wanted to shy away from sharing or topics I feel that I didn't put the trust in the crew last time because it was just new territory for me. 

"I do feel really nervous about it to be honest because there are things that I've never really spoke about before but I'm kind of just trusting the crew."

She added: "Normally they do say to me that if something does happen just give us a call because we do love capturing the bits that just happen off the cuff that is when we get the best stuff. And I'm sometimes like, 'ugh I don't want jeopardy or drama' but actually when those bits do happen it is great viewing.

"Sometimes it's the bits that are harder to film, but when you watch it back and see it all come together, you're like, 'okay, I can see why they're like capturing the highs and lows because it does make for a good show.'"

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her life
Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

She also spoke about the scenes she is most apprehensive to watch, saying: "Episode three I'm probably most nervous for, honestly, I'm definitely more nervous with this season than I was the first because I think it just delves into me more.

"I think obviously last time there was a lot going on, there was a lot of different storylines and I felt like it much of it was about me, it was about other things at the same time. But with episode three we definitely share things that in a dream world maybe I'd have been like cut, take it out. But I think also that's just me, at the start because I was just like if we're going to do it let's just do it."

