Molly-Mae reveals surprising due date revelation as she opens up about second pregnancy

11 February 2026, 12:24

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy
Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy.

By Giorgina Hamilton

Love Island star opens up about her “worst kept secret” as she confirms her and fiancé Tommy Fury know baby's gender and name already.

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy, revealing she and fiancé Tommy Fury not only know their baby’s gender but have also chosen a name.

Not only that, but the fashion and beauty influencer shocked her followers when she confirmed how far along in the pregnancy she was, with her due date much sooner than expected.

The 26-year-old former Love Island star announced in an emotional video last week she was expecting again and now she's confirmed she's almost six months pregnant already.

Returning to her YouTube channel last night, the Molly-Mae — who shares daughter Bambi, three, with Tommy — spoke candidly about her pregnancy journey in a new vlog titled “I’m pregnant!!” She joked in the caption that it was the “worst kept secret.”

In the 25-minute video, Molly discussed everything from her early symptoms to how little Bambi reacted to the news.

She also hinted at some exciting developments, telling fans she and Tommy already know whether they’re having a boy or a girl.

“We do know the gender and we do have a name,” Molly said.

“But I’m not going to go into all that because it’s just… we’ve got so much to talk about over the next few months.”

Despite keeping the gender under wraps, Molly shared plenty of other details about the pregnancy, including how she managed to keep it private for so long.

“I don’t really know how we got here, but I’m pregnant, legitimately the worst-kept secret,” she laughed, admitting she stopped trying to hide her bump in recent weeks.

I'M PREGNANT!!!🤍

“That’s honestly my own fault because towards the end, I got really lazy trying to hide it. We weren’t even trying to hide it.

Before sharing the emotional black-and-white announcement video with Tommy and Bambi, Molly admitted she considered making a much simpler reveal, partly because she had been so relaxed about documenting this pregnancy.

“We still in this current moment, we don’t have anything filmed," she admitted, "I felt like posting a black statement on my Instagram saying ‘Yes, I am pregnant’, we don’t even have anything to post. But I am pregnant, but plot twist I’m five and a half months.”

Molly added this pregnancy feels much calmer and more personal than her first as she feels "really at peace weirdly".

The reality star added: “I feel very content, I don’t feel like I’m trying to capture stuff for content. I just feel like this is happening and it’s really special and nice.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

The influencer also opened up about some of the less glamorous symptoms she’s been experiencing including how her eczema is flaring up.

Molly-Mae added: "I’m constantly out of breathe as you guys have noticed in my videos. I’ve got quite a full on bump which you guys have seen in my last video in all the reflections.

"What I will say, I absolutely love you sticking up for me saying ‘stop talking about her body’, luckily for me I don’t get affected by stuff like that.”

A source told The Sun the pregnancy has brought Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae (pictured) even closer together
A source told The Sun the pregnancy has brought Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae even closer together.

The baby news marks a significant milestone for Molly and Tommy who have had a difficult few years together.

A source told The Sun the pregnancy has brought the couple even closer together. “Finding out Molly is pregnant has really helped bring them close together again,” the insider said.

“Tommy is determined to do things right this time — he has cancelled all of his summer trips with his friends, as he wants to stand by Molly every step of the way.

“Their new home is in a better place for both of them and has more than enough space for two children.”

