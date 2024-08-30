Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube/Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her break-up from Love Island beau Tommy Fury for the first time.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has revealed she will 'always love' her ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, 25, in a bombshell video addressing their shock split.

This clip comes just hours after Tommy broke his silence on the 'horrendous' cheating allegations which have followed the former couple since announcing their break-up earlier this month.

While Molly had already spoken out thanking fans for their support in a sweet Instagram post, the mother-of-one has now returned to YouTube with a candid vlog touching on her and Tommy's dramatic parting.

The Filter By Molly-Mae founder began the clip stating: "You might be clicking on this video hoping I'll spill the tea or speak about what's been happening the past few weeks but to be honest with you that was never something that was going to happen and it's not something I ever plan on talking about."

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about her split from Tommy Fury on YouTube. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly continued: "The last two weeks are very real and are real life. It is something we are trying to go through privately as best we can but I haven't really been able to get away from it.

"My coping mechanism has been talking to those who I love and those who have been incredible in this time and then coming on here and pushing forward. I don't feel comfortable talking about it because this is real life, its not drama, its not a publicity stunt, it's actually really sad and deep and I don't feel right to talk about it.

"Out of respect for Tommy I don't want to talk about it because the last two weeks has been a lot and it has blown out of proportion and the last thing I want to do it fuel the fire and stir the pot when it doesn't need to be. I want to move forward and look to the future.

"The last two weeks have been made easier because of the love from you guys I have been so overwhelmed from the support."

Watch Molly-Mae talk about her split from Tommy here:

Molly-Mae says she will always love Tommy Fury as she finally addresses split

She continued: "It's not the best vlog its just random bits from the last few weeks but I'm looking forward to pressing on and moving on. I'm not going to just push it under the carpet but publicly its not something I want to discuss.

"I have been dealing with it and my personal support system have been incredible, I have got everything out and dealing with it but it is an on going process."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly then went on to declare her love for her former partner despite their split, revealing: "Tommy is Bambi's dad and I will always value him and respect him and will always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years and it is very very sad. Lets hope we can move forward because I have so many exciting things coming up.

"Thank you for the support and patience and love. I have read so many messages and you guys are the best. This is a process and pressing on is step one and this is definitely the right way for me to process this."

Molly-Mae and Tommy met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The influencer then disclosed that she was feeling 'lonely' and 'sad' at the weekends following her break-up.

Molly explained: "I am trying to find things to do to fill my time and I am dreading the weekends because they are crap. When you are going through a break up weekends are the worst.

"Weekends are something I look forward to, it is family time and memory making time and now I feel like weekends are the hardest time because it's lonely and sad. I'm not looking forward to them but I think every weekend that past it should get easier.

"In breakups there are parts of the days that are worse and better than others, morning and evenings are horrendous and weekends for me horrendous. In the middle of the day when your busy you're not thinking about it and then when things slow down you think about it.

"I was so used to how life was for so long and had a routine and everything is done with your person and there is a lot of change and it is really c***.

"You might be thinking why am I back on here like nothing has changed but this is the best way for me to deal with it and YouTube and vlogging is something else for me to focus on. It's going to be a journey and process but I'm glad I have an online family for support."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This comes after Tommy broke his social media silence earlier this week, responding to cheating claims made against him.

The At Home With The Furys star wrote: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking. The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this 🤍"

It was previously revealed that the boxer was said to be "distraught", claiming that the allegations couldn't be "further from the truth". He later came out to deny reports and explained he was in the process of contacting lawyers regarding the rumours.

A spokesperson for the Love Island star told The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."