Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they know her baby’s gender after spotting distinct clue

Molly-Mae's followers think they know the gender of her baby. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

By Giorgina Hamilton

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the clue in one of Molly-Mae's Instagram posts.

Molly-Mae Hague has been keeping busy in the final stretch of her pregnancy sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses, with her millions of followers.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old influencer confirmed she and fiancé Tommy Fury are expecting their second child together.

The Love Island star surprised fans by revealing she’s already six months along, with their new arrival due later this spring.

In a recent Instagram photo dump titled “moments from the last few weeks,” Molly treated fans to a mix of heartwarming snaps: bump selfies, and private moments with Tommy and their daughter Bambi.

One small detail in the post, however, has sent her followers into a frenzy.

According to a report by The Sun, the post originally featured the song 'The Cave' by Mumford & Sons, and it didn’t take long for fans to link the track choice to speculation that the couple are expecting a baby boy.

“She’s definitely having a little boy,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Oh ur SOOOO having a baby boy!!!! Mumford & SONS I see u.”

“Boyyyyy mum,” a third chimed in.

At the time of writing, the music is no longer available on Molly-Mae’s Instagram post. It is not known whether the audio was removed by her or by the platform.

While the mum-of-one has stayed quiet on the fan theories, she’s previously confirmed she and Tommy already know their baby’s gender, and even have a name picked out.

Molly-Mae Hague and fiancé Tommy Fury (pictured) are expecting their second child together. Picture: Getty

After months of keeping her pregnancy private, Molly recently opened up about the journey on her YouTube channel where she joked it was the 'worst kept secret'.

“We do know the gender and we do have a name,” she added.

“But I’m not going to go into all that because it’s just… we’ve got so much to talk about over the next few months.”

Molly also laughed about her failed attempts to keep the news under wraps. “I don’t really know how we got here, but I’m pregnant — legitimately the worst-kept secret,” she said.

“Towards the end, I got really lazy trying to hide it.”

Before posting the emotional black-and-white pregnany announcement video on February 5, she admitted she almost revealed the news in a much simpler way.

“We still, in this current moment, don’t have anything filmed,” she said.

“I felt like posting a black statement on my Instagram saying ‘Yes, I am pregnant.’ But plot twist — I’m five and a half months.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Molly and Tommy, who met on Love Island in 2019, are already parents to three-year-old Bambi.

Their relationship, a source told The Sun, has only strengthened through this second pregnancy. “Finding out Molly is pregnant has really helped bring them close together again,” the insider said.

“Tommy is determined to do things right this time — he’s cancelled all of his summer trips with his friends because he wants to stand by Molly every step of the way.”