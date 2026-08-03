Molly-Mae Hague admits she was "wrong" as she reveals extent of Bambi's "aggressive era"

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another challenging parenting moment, revealing her three-year-old daughter Bambi recently put someone in a headlock during a family meal out. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram/Youtube

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tommy Fury's girlfriend admitted she thought her three-year-old had grown out of her "aggressive era" before a family meal at Pizza Express took an unexpected turn.

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Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another challenging parenting moment, revealing her three-year-old daughter Bambi recently put someone in a headlock during a family meal out.

The influencer and entrepreneur admitted she had believed her eldest child had moved beyond what she jokingly described as her "aggressive era", only for a recent trip to Pizza Express to prove otherwise.

Speaking candidly in her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae recalled the incident while discussing life with Bambi and her baby brother, Midas.

Speaking candidly in her latest YouTube vlog, Molly-Mae recalled the incident while discussing life with Bambi and her baby brother, Midas. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

The influencer and entrepreneur admitted she had believed her eldest child had moved beyond what she jokingly described as her "aggressive era". Picture: Instagram/mollymae

"I went to Pizza Express with Bambi and Midas and some friends and I can't even disclose what happened," she said.

Reflecting on the outing, she added: "I thought Bambi was out of her aggressive era. I was very wrong. Headlocks were put in place. Not by me, by her. It should have been by me. It was bad."

The former Love Island star confessed she is finding the current stage of parenting particularly demanding.

The latest update comes almost a year after Molly-Mae revealed Bambi had bitten two children at nursery, prompting her to publicly question how best to respond. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

"We're in the depths of it right now and I'm really just trying to keep my head above water," she told viewers.

Molly-Mae, 27, shares Bambi and newborn son Midas with partner Tommy Fury and has previously been open about some of the behavioural challenges they have faced with their eldest child.

After sharing the latest story, many parents responded in the comments with messages of reassurance, suggesting Bambi could still be adjusting to life as a big sister.

Molly-Mae, 27, shares Bambi and newborn son Midas with partner Tommy Fury and has previously been open about some of the behavioural challenges they have faced with their eldest child. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

One viewer wrote that the toddler was "100 per cent" likely to be reacting to the arrival of her younger sibling, while others reminded Molly-Mae that major family changes can affect young children's emotions.

The latest update comes almost a year after Molly-Mae revealed Bambi had bitten two children at nursery, prompting her to publicly question how best to respond.

Speaking at the time, she admitted she was devastated by the behaviour because it was so different from the qualities she hoped to instil in her daughter. "It's the complete opposite of what I want my child to be," she said.

Molly-Mae explained she was torn over whether to acknowledge the incidents or avoid giving them additional attention.

She also questioned whether rewarding Bambi with a planned ice cream after nursery could accidentally send the wrong message.

Molly-Mae also spoke about her uncertainty over the nursery's gentle parenting approach, explaining she wasn't convinced Bambi fully understood that biting was unacceptable. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

The influencer even sought advice from ChatGPT while trying to work out the best parenting approach.

"I got some really incredible advice," she said after explaining the situation to the AI assistant.

She shared the guidance suggested not punishing Bambi hours after an incident because a toddler would struggle to connect the later consequence with what had happened earlier in the day.

Molly-Mae also spoke about her uncertainty over the nursery's gentle parenting approach, explaining she wasn't convinced Bambi fully understood that biting was unacceptable.

Molly-Mae gently disciplines Bambi after tot says she wants to bite people

She recalled being informed that staff had simply explained to Bambi that "her mouth is for chewing and for eating her food".

At the time, Molly-Mae admitted she was unsure whether that approach was working, saying she felt "a bit stuck" and expected plenty of opinions from fellow parents.

Although she wasn't told which child Bambi had bitten because of nursery policy, she later worked out it was one of her daughter's close friends and contacted the girl's mother personally to apologise. She said making the call left her feeling "much better".

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