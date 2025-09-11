Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NTA backlash after beating 'inspirational' nominees

11 September 2025, 16:20

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win
Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has dedicated her award to Rob Burrow following her historic NTA win.

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after she received criticism for winning the NTA for Best Authored Documentary on Wednesday September 10.

The Love Island star faced backlash after she took home the gong for her Amazon Prime show Molly-Mae: Behind It All, beating other nominees including the late Rob Burrow and Amy Dowden.

Taking to Instagram to thank fans for their support, Molly-Mae stated: "Just speechless. Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine. I see that, I believe that and I want to acknowledge it again here."

She added: "It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category… this win belongs to them. I’m so grateful for the recognition but even more grateful to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration."

Molly-Mae had dedicated her award to Rob Burrow
Molly-Mae had dedicated her award to Rob Burrow. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The mother-of-one finished her statement with: "To everyone that voted… I am absolutely blown away. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.🤍"

Upon Molly-Mae finding out she'd won the award, the influencer paid tribute to her other "inspirational" nominees, saying in her acceptance speech: "Oh my goodness. Honestly, just to be nominated for this award was such an honour.

"I think as you guys saw, we were up against some seriously inspirational people in this category. This team has been the reason why this experience has been so incredible for me, and I think with nights like tonight it's not just about the talent.

"It's about the people that make shows like these. I've learned so much, I feel like I could start my own production company at this point."

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after she received backlash
Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after she received backlash. Picture: Getty

She continued: "And thank you to my own family who didn't choose this life [of stardom] but came on the show for me because they knew how much it meant to me.

"You're the best support system I could ask for."

However many viewers took issue with Molly-Mae winning, as some fans believed Rob Burrow's There's Only One Rob Burrow documentary should have scooped the gong.

Watch Molly-Mae at the NTAs here:

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, users were quick to voice their opinions on Molly-Mae's win.

One user wrote: "If you want to know the state of tv these days... Molly Mae documentary beat Rob Burrow documentary What wild times we live in"

Another said: "Molly Mae winning best documentary over rob burrows MND battle shows everything that is wrong with this country"

While a third added: "Molly Mae’s documentary beating Rob Burrow’s is everything that is wrong with this modern Instagram era we live in. Great touch from her though dedicating it to Rob & his family. Not her fault whatsoever it’s just the era we’re in where Influencers call the shots."

