Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on Tommy Fury’s fight days before due date

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about fiancé Tommy Fury scheduling a boxing match just days before she is due to give birth. Picture: Youtube/mollymae

By Giorgina Hamilton

Star reassures fans they’re “feeling really good” despite concerns over boxer’s June bout

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Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out about fiancé Tommy Fury scheduling a boxing match just days before she is due to give birth to their second child.

The couple, who first met on Love Island in 2019, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Bambi and are expecting another baby in June.

Their relationship, which they rekindled last year, appears to be on steady ground, but Tommy’s latest career move has sparked debate.

The boxer is set to face Eddie Hall at Manchester’s AO Arena on June 13, a date that has raised eyebrows given its proximity to Molly-Mae’s due date.

Addressing concerns in a YouTube Q&A, Molly-Mae reassured fans that she is comfortable with the situation.

The couple (pictured), who first met on Love Island in 2019, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Bambi and are expecting another baby in June. Picture: Getty

She explained: “A lot of questions about how do you feel about Tommy's fight and obviously the date of it,” before adding, “Obviously I knew that you guys were going to like be concerned about that and have questions about that, but fear not.”

She continued with a light-hearted tone: “Fear not fair maiden because we're actually feeling really, really good about it and have a really good plan in place.”

The influencer went on to explain the timing works better than it may appear, noting: “There's actually like a good amount of time between my birth, my supposed birth because basically I'm having the baby in London again.”

Addressing concerns in a YouTube Q&A, Molly-Mae reassured fans that she is comfortable with the situation. Picture: Youtube/mollymae

“Obviously I knew that you guys were going to like be concerned about that and have questions about that, but fear not," Molly-Mae said about her due date. Picture: Youtube/mollymae

Reflecting on her previous birth, she added: “So I gave birth with Bambi at The Portland.”

Despite public concern, Molly-Mae insisted she has no worries, saying: “I'm not worried and I'm actually really, really happy that he's got a fight because it's been over a year since his last fight.”

She also spoke positively about the benefits of Tommy returning to the ring: “So just having a date for something and and having a focus and us having like I don't know something to look forward to in the fight like it's just I think it's actually a really, really, really positive thing and he will be here when I get home. He will be able to support me.”

Q&A | LETS TALK | MOLLYMAE

Molly-Mae acknowledged that her first experience of motherhood had been far more difficult. Recalling that time, she said: “It's not going to be anything like the the last time.”

She described the intense circumstances surrounding Tommy’s high-profile bout with Jake Paul: “I mean that was a very, very bespoke and ridiculous situation to have one of like the most high pressure fights. Like there was so much pressure on him for the Jake Paul fight.”

At the time, she had just given birth and was left largely on her own while Tommy travelled for training.

Molly-Mae acknowledged that her first experience of motherhood had been far more difficult. Recalling that time, she said: “It's not going to be anything like the the last time.”. Picture: Getty

“It was just mental and obviously it was our first baby. I just given birth and he was literally going to Saudi and it was it was really hard,” she explained.

However, she is confident things will be different this time around. “But this time round it's not going to be anything like that. He will be at home. He will be living at home. He will be having his camp at home. We're actually feeling really, really good about it.”

Summing up her current mindset, she added: “So, no concerns over here. We're in a really, really great place. Everything feels, almost just feel like a little bit too good to be true.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Tommy’s upcoming fight marks his return to boxing after more than a year out of the ring. His last bout came shortly after the birth of their daughter, when Molly-Mae was induced to ensure he could attend the delivery before travelling abroad.

Following that fight, he spent several weeks away, leaving Molly-Mae to navigate early motherhood alone—something she has previously described as deeply challenging.

She admitted the experience left a lasting impact, saying she had felt “traumatised” during that period, suffered from lack of sleep, and even experienced a breakdown.

She later reflected candidly on that time, explaining: “The first four weeks of Bambi’s life I really did do it by myself and I was home alone with her.”

Describing the emotional toll, she added: “I pushed a lot of people away, I don’t know why. It sounds dramatic and it sounds intense but I guess I do have a little bit of trauma from the first few weeks.”

She went on: “Traumatised is a really strong word, but I am slightly. When I look back at the first few weeks of when she came home it sends shivers down my spine, I had no idea what I was doing.”

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She also spoke about the physical challenges she faced after giving birth, revealing: “The first two weeks – and this is so TMI – I suffered with severe constipation… That constipation that I experienced in the first two weeks was actually harder than my labour. I know it sounds crazy.”

Recalling one particularly difficult moment, she said she was left “screaming crying for Zoe to call an ambulance” while in the shower.

Despite these past struggles, Molly-Mae has publicly shown support for Tommy’s upcoming fight, even commenting “SHOW TIME!!!” on his announcement post.

Tommy, meanwhile, defended his decision to fight so close to the due date, stating: “I have a job, but obviously I love my family too.”