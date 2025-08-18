Molly-Mae Hague reveals she uses ChatGPT for parenting advice

18 August 2025, 15:34

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting
Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about Bambi's biting. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about using AI for her parenting queries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 26, has revealed she's used ChatGPT for parenting advice after her two-year-old daughter Bambi began biting other children at nursery.

The Love Island star who shares her daughter with Tommy Fury, 26, took to her latest YouTube video to confess her parenting dilemma, after struggling to come to a decision on how to parent Bambi's behaviour.

This comes just days before Tommy's brand new series Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury airs, which is set to detail his family life with Molly following their break-up last year.

Speaking to her viewers, Molly revealed her reasoning behind taking to AI for her parenting queries after Bambi bit another child for the second time.

Molly-Mae Hague opened up about using ChatGPT for parenting advice
Molly-Mae Hague opened up about using ChatGPT for parenting advice. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

The Molly-Mae: Behind It All star disclosed: "Basically I asked ChatGPT for some advice on the situation with Bambi today and I feel like people are going to have a lot to say about this because it’s AI or whatever like it’s controversial.

"Feel like controversial is my middle name at the moment. But I got some really, really incredible advice. So I explained the full situation and her age etc. Told them what we're struggling with and how to discipline."

Molly-Mae went on to detail the advice given to her by ChatGPT and also encouraged her followers to pass on their advice.

Molly-Mae Hague shares Bambi with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague shares Bambi with Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Explaining the situation to her viewers, Molly said: "She's [Bambi] bit another child at nursery today. I know that's sad to come on here and admit. A lot of parents probably wouldn't want me admit that their child had done that.

"But the only reason I feel slightly better about it is because I had a call last week saying that Bambi had been bitten and all the children seem to be biting one another a the moment. One of my good friends her daughter is in the same class and her daughter has been bitten like every day this week it's really really sad, it's horrible.

"But equally the children in her room at the moment are at an age where trying to explain to them. It's confusing because if we talk to her about it when we put her in the car, are we giving her the attention that she wants from the biting. 

"But if I was listening to this video right now I'd be thinking no you need to tell her it's not okay. Because it's not okay."

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted Bambi has been biting other children
Molly-Mae Hague has admitted Bambi has been biting other children. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

She continued: "It's so embarrassing for me because it's the complete opposite of what I want my child to be. All I want her to be in this life is kind, gentle, caring, lovely and just like so lovely to the people around her. That's what I want her to be to her core.

"And her biting is just so far removed from who I want her to be. Equally she is two and a half and she is testing boundaries. Also it's hard because at their nursery their way of disciplining is that they don't really discipline.

"They have very much a gentle parenting approach on the accident report form that I got about the bite. They were like we've told her that her mouth is for chewing and for eating her food, for biting down on food and nothing else.

"I think that she knows the environment she's in she is not going to get told off, there's not going to be an issue when she does bite. She's not going to have anything taken off of her, or put on a naughty step - or really be told no.

"But then is that the right approach? Because clearly whatever is going on now isn't working because it is the second time that it has happened.

"So I don't know, I'm a bit stuck on this one. Probably going to get some comments on... I don't know what the right thing is to do."

Molly-Mae Hague asked fans for parenting advice
Molly-Mae Hague asked fans for parenting advice. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This comes after Tommy revealed he and Molly-Mae were on good terms after recently getting back together, telling the press: "So, in terms of my family life, everything is private now between me and Molly, and we're in the happiest place possible, And that's all that anyone needs to know.

"Everyone's entitled to a private life and so right now we're going to live our private life, because we haven’t had that since we were 19 or 20 years old. It's all been lived out in front of a camera or on the front page of a newspaper. So now, going forward, we're finally going to take that private time."

