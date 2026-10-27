Molly-Mae Hague says she's having an 'identity crisis' after second baby

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about feeling unlike herself following the birth of her second child. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Love Island star says pregnancy-related changes have left her struggling to recognise herself.

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Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about feeling unlike herself following the birth of her second child, revealing that unexpected changes to her appearance have left her questioning her identity.

The former Love Island star, 27, shared her concerns in a new YouTube video, explaining that her hair has been growing back significantly darker since welcoming her son, Midas, in June.

Molly-Mae, who shares her baby boy and three-year-old daughter Bambi with boxer Tommy Fury, said she was preparing to visit the hairdresser to restore her signature blonde colour after struggling to recognise herself as a brunette.

The former Love Island star, 27, shared her concerns in a new YouTube video, explaining that her hair has been growing back significantly darker since welcoming her son, Midas, in June. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

“I am so at an identity crisis right now,” she admitted, describing how her changing appearance had taken her by surprise.

"I don't know who I am, what I want to be or anything. Like why is my hair so dark? Why do I look literally like a different person right now.”

The influencer went on to explain that she had never experienced such a dramatic change in her roots before becoming a mother.“

I have never known my hair to grow back as dark as it grows back these days,” she said, suggesting that pregnancy hormones could be responsible.

Molly-Mae added that, despite having dealt with visible roots throughout her life as a blonde, the difference now felt particularly striking.

“I think this is insane that my hair is now this dark when it grows back,” she continued. “I've always been a blonde and I've never ever struggled with my roots as much as I do now. And I think it must be from having children...”

Molly-Mae, who shares her baby boy and three-year-old daughter Bambi with boxer Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Her comments offer another glimpse into the adjustments she has experienced since becoming a mother for the second time, with the reality star previously speaking candidly about the emotional challenges of early motherhood.

However, Molly-Mae has also explained how her perspective has changed since welcoming Midas, revealing that she has found the newborn stage considerably easier to navigate this time around.

In a recent Instagram post, she described the reassurance that comes with understanding how quickly children develop and how temporary difficult periods can be.

“The BEST part for me about doing this second time round is knowing wholeheartedly that every hard day, stage and chapter with your child is honestly just a phase,” she wrote.

She explained that this knowledge had helped her approach motherhood with a greater sense of calm, particularly when faced with the inevitable challenges of raising a young family.

Tommy and Molly-Mae, who briefly separated in 2024 before reconciling, welcomed Midas in June, adding a second child to their family. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on her experience with Bambi as a newborn, Molly-Mae admitted that she had previously struggled to imagine life becoming easier.

“I used to sit staring out of the window while breastfeeding thinking my life was over (as dramatic as it sounds),” she revealed.

At the time, she said, the prospect of sleepless nights and losing her independence had felt overwhelming.

“I thought I'd never sleep again, never get a moment to myself and never really be able to cope. I couldn't see the light at the end of the tunnel because I hadn't reached it yet.”

Her experience with Midas has given her a different outlook, with Molly-Mae acknowledging that the difficult moments are still part of parenting but no longer feel quite so daunting.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

“But this time I know it's there,” she said of the light at the end of the tunnel. “I know there will still be challenging moments but I also know how quickly it all goes.”

She added that watching her baby grow up was already bringing mixed emotions, explaining that she would miss having a tiny newborn as the months passed.

“The peace I've felt this second time round, simply from knowing it's all going to be okay, has honestly changed everything,” she said.

Tommy and Molly-Mae, who briefly separated in 2024 before reconciling, welcomed Midas in June, adding a second child to their family.

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