Molly-Mae Hague returns to social media with two-word statement following Tommy Fury split

21 August 2024, 11:11

Molly-Mae Hague has returned to Instagram after splitting from Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague has returned to Instagram after splitting from Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

After announcing her break-up from Tommy Fury, Molly-Mae Hague has returned to social media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, has broken her social media silence following her split from fiancée Tommy Fury, 25.

Last week the mother-of-one stated she was going to take a break from Instagram after rumours her Love Island beau of five years was cheating on her went viral.

However the Filter By Molly-Mae creator has now come back to the platform with a two word statement in support of her sister Zoe Hague, 28.

Taking to Instagram, Molly commented: "Stunning pics 🤍🤍🤍" under Zoe's pictures of her honeymoon.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

This is the first time Molly has released a statement since the YouTube star announced she and Tommy had broken up last Wednesday.

Molly posted a heartbreaking Story on Instagram which read: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this. After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end. I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August
Molly-Mae Hague announced their split on Wednesday the 14th of August. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Shortly after Tommy posted his own statement which read: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families' privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

While the couple haven't confirmed the reason for their split, sources have claimed that Tommy allegedly 'cheated' on Molly whilst on holiday.

An insider told The Sun: "Molly-Mae is now aware Tommy was unfaithful to her. She believes it has happened a number of times.

"It seems he would play away when he knew people wouldn't recognise him. She thought she could trust Tommy completely."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Following these claims of infidelity, Tommy is said to be "distraught" as the allegations couldn't be "further from the truth" and has now come out to deny reports, even contacting lawyers regarding the rumours.

The boxer has refuted the claims with his spokesperson telling The Mirror: "Tommy is horrified by the false allegations of cheating being circulated by the media and he's consulting his lawyers."

