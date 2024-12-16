Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark reunion rumours as they're pictured together

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been pictured together. Picture: Instagram/@mollysmith19

By Hope Wilson

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Here is everything we know about their relationship as the pair are photographed together for the first time since their split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, and Tommy Fury, 25, have sparked reconciliation rumours after they were pictured together over the weekend.

Despite ending their five year relationship earlier this year, the Love Island stars were seen enjoying a family day out with their daughter Bambi.

On Saturday December 14th the former lovebirds were photographed taking Bambi to soft play, before heading back to their formerly shared £4million home.

While neither Molly nor Tommy have commented on the current status of their relationship, the pair have previously declared their ongoing love for each other, even though they are no longer dating.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's daughter Bambi was born in 2023. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

During an interview with Heart Breakfast in October, Tommy told Amanda Holden and JK that he will love Molly-Mae until the 'day he dies'.

The boxer revealed: "At the end of the day everything’s been out there publicly, but one thing I do want to say is, you know, they’re my family, it’s my daughter and Molly’s the girl that gave me Bambi, the best thing in my life, and will forever be the best thing in my life.

"I love them both until the day I die and we’re just going to handle everything in private because everything’s been out there for the public to see. But I think the next steps are definitely going to be in private."

Watch Tommy Fury discuss Molly-Mae Hague here:

Tommy Fury is NOT KSI's biggest fan... 👀

Molly-Mae has hinted she feels the same way, telling her followers shortly after their break-up: "Tommy is Bambi's dad and I will always value him and respect him and will always have a lot of love for him.

"We were together for five years and it is very very sad. Lets hope we can move forward because I have so many exciting things coming up."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple. Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Upon announcing their shock split in August, Molly-Mae released a statement which read: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority. I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

"Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their split in August . Picture: Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

A few hours later Tommy released his own statement which said: "I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.

"The past 5 years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi & I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.

"Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time."

At the time Tommy was facing allegations he had cheated on Molly-Mae, however the father-of-one went on to deny the claims, stating he was "horrified" by them.