Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

By Hope Wilson

Molly-Mae Hague has given followers a sneak peak into her brand new home with Tommy Fury and daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague, 26, has shown off her new home with partner Tommy Fury, 26, after the pair reconciled earlier this year.

Fresh off her controversial win at the NTAs last week, the mother-of-one has given fans a glimpse into her new abode showing off the kitchen, hallway, living room and some impressive artwork.

The pair purchased their Cheshire home prior to their split in 2024, with the boxer moving out to spend more time there while he and Molly-Mae worked on their relationship last year.

This new home is reportedly worth £4.75million according to The Sun, with the Love Island couple giving their love nest a revamp before they officially move in.

Molly-Mae Hague showed off part of her new kitchen. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her new shelves. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

An attractive stone wall is a feature in their kitchen. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

The home reportedly includes an indoor swimming pool, tennis court, 1.25 acre garden, coach house and gym.

There is also a striking glass chandelier, walk-in-wardrobe, conservatory, wood burning stove and large French doors leading out to the patio.

Molly-Mae Hague showed off some artwork at the entryway of her home. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

The star showed off some kitchen chairs on top of the black and white tiling in the kitchen. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague showed off their main living room which is being re-done. Picture: YouTube/Molly-Mae Hague