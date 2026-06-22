Molly-Mae Hague shares heartbreaking postpartum admission as she talks more children

22 June 2026, 14:30

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.
Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

By Giorgina Hamilton

The former Love Island star said she "really struggled" after becoming a first-time mum before welcoming son Midas earlier this month.

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Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about what she believes may have been postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Bambi.

The influencer and entrepreneur, 27, welcomed her second child, son Midas Thomas, with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month.

Returning to YouTube for the first time since giving birth, Molly-Mae reflected on the stark contrast between becoming a first-time mum and welcoming her second baby.

Returning to YouTube for the first time since giving birth, Molly-Mae reflected on the stark contrast between becoming a first-time mum and welcoming her second baby.
Returning to YouTube for the first time since giving birth, Molly-Mae reflected on the stark contrast between becoming a first-time mum and welcoming her second baby. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube
"I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There&squot;s no way to actually compare it," she explained.
"I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There's no way to actually compare it," she explained. Picture: Molly-Mae/YouTube

Speaking candidly about her experience after Bambi's birth three years ago, Molly-Mae said she now looks back on that period very differently.

"I feel like a completely different version of myself this time round to who I was postpartum with Bambi. There's no way to actually compare it," she explained.

"A lot of you will know that postpartum with Bambi I truly did struggle so much. I think looking back that I probably did have postpartum depression to some extent, definitely for the first three months to six months."

Postpartum depression is a serious mood disorder that can develop during pregnancy or within a year after childbirth.

Symptoms may include persistent sadness, anxiety, difficulty bonding with a baby and feelings of worthlessness.

Reflecting on those early months, Molly-Mae admitted much of the experience has become a blur.

The influencer and entrepreneur, 27, welcomed her second child, son Midas Thomas, with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month.
The influencer and entrepreneur, 27, welcomed her second child, son Midas Thomas, with fiancé Tommy Fury earlier this month. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

"I honestly cannot remember a lot of that time with Bambi and feel like I've completely blurred it from my memory and tried to forget in a sad way. I was so out of my depth. I felt like I didn't have a clue what I was doing."

She added: "This is totally my opinion, you cannot compare the mental effects of going from zero to one and then one to two children. And that's just my opinion."

While she acknowledged she is only around two weeks postpartum with Midas and knows new challenges may still lie ahead, Molly-Mae said becoming a mother for the first time had a much greater emotional impact than she expected.

"Going from zero to one was really, really challenging. My brain couldn't comprehend that I'd just gone from being like the most selfish person with only myself to worry about for 23 years to suddenly my life, at the time, kind of felt like it had ended."

She continued: "I was like mourning my old life and I was grieving this version of myself that I knew I was never, ever going to get back."

Molly-Mae also recalled a vivid memory of watching her sister Zoe leave after helping with baby Bambi, while she remained at home struggling to adjust to motherhood.

"I used to sit on the sofa with Bambi and I would like watch Zoe leave the house," she said.

"The envy and the jealousy that I had of her being able to come and enjoy Bambi, but then she could go back to her old independent selfish life. And I was sat here with this newborn baby at 23 thinking my life was kind of over. That's genuinely how like I remember that the first time around."

Now, after more than three years of motherhood, she believes she has already made that difficult adjustment.

The former Love Island star also revealed she is "99.9 per cent sure" she and Tommy will not be expanding their family again (pictured in 2021)
The former Love Island star also revealed she is "99.9 per cent sure" she and Tommy will not be expanding their family again (pictured in 2021). Picture: Getty

"I've spent three-and-a-half years adapting to this new lifestyle, adapting to being a mum, processing that I now forever will not be first priority."

The former Love Island star also revealed she is "99.9 per cent sure" she and Tommy will not be expanding their family again.

"I just feel like I'm ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son. We couldn't be luckier and I couldn't be happier."

Elsewhere in the video, Molly-Mae addressed speculation surrounding her newborn son's unusual name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury reveal they're expecting their second child

Although many fans believed Midas was inspired by the Greek king from mythology, she explained that wasn't the case.

Instead, she revealed the inspiration came from the 2011 Hugh Jackman film Real Steel, adding that she and Tommy had chosen the name years ago.

"We have named our son Midas. His middle name is Thomas and his surname is Fury. So he's Midas Thomas Fury. We had this name for a boy for quite a few years."

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