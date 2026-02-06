Molly-Mae Hague confirms second pregnancy - did you spot the clues?

6 February 2026, 13:47

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed they’re expecting their second child.
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed they’re expecting their second child. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

By Giorgina Hamilton

From cravings to wardrobe choices and even an accidental bump reveal, here’s every clue Molly-Mae Hague was pregnant before she dropped her sweet reveal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have confirmed they’re expecting baby number two and fans who’ve been paying close attention saw the pregnancy coming weeks before.

The couple, who met on Love Island, shared the happy baby news on Instagram, revealing their daughter Bambi, three, will soon become a big sister.

After months of subtle clues, from her choice of drink to an unintentional baby bump reveal, followers’ suspicions o Molly being pregnant have finally been proven right.

Here’s every hint Molly-Mae dropped before announcing her pregnancy — and how eagle-eyed fans managed to piece it together.

After months of speculation, Molly-Mae confirmed the news she was pregnant on February 5, 2026 with a beautiful family video.
After months of speculation, Molly-Mae confirmed the news she was pregnant on February 5, 2026 with a beautiful family video. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

A family celebration that hinted at big news

Back in November, Tommy was spotted out with his dad John, and brother, Tyson Fury, enjoying drinks at a pub in Cheshire.

Onlookers described the atmosphere as celebratory, with one saying it was “clear they were marking something special".

Not long after, Molly-Mae posted a photo of Bambi smiling beside a cake iced with the words “New Chapter, Same Us”, a cryptic caption that, in hindsight, was the first real sign something exciting was on the horizon.

Molly-Mae's haircut and beauty updates had fans suspicious

Just last week, Molly-Mae shared an Instagram update showing off her freshly trimmed blonde hair (below), writing: “Feeling like me again.”

While the post focused on her haircare routine, fans quickly shifted the conversation to pregnancy in the comments.

“She’s pregnant… calling it now,” one follower wrote. Others promised to “come back and confirm” their theory later — and they were right.

Molly-Mae's accidental baby bump reveal

Molly-Mae’s latest YouTube vlog seemed to accidentally confirm what fans had suspected for weeks.

Viewers spotted what appeared to be a small baby bump reflected in the kitchen window as she filmed - see below..

It wasn’t the first time her followers had asked questions, back in January, after she posted bikini snaps from a Maldives holiday, fans noticed she’d been posing differently than usual.

At the time, she brushed off speculation, calling it her “best week in paradise".

Molly-Mae's latest YouTube vlog seemed to accidentally confirm her pregnancy
Molly-Mae’s latest YouTube vlog seemed to accidentally confirm her pregnancy. Picture: Youtube/mollymae

Cravings and peppermint tea

Followers of the influencer also noticed a shift in her usual routine.

In a recent Instagram story, Molly-Mae shared a picture of herself pouring a drink with the caption “Peppermint tea, please.”

For fans who remember her first pregnancy, this small detail spoke volumes, she famously lived on peppermint tea to ease pregnancy bloating and trapped wind when expecting Bambi.

“No coffee — she’s pregnant!” one follower commented, while another wrote: “The tea gives it away every time.”

Over the past few months, Molly-Mae has swapped her usual fitted styles for oversized coats, blazers, and wide-leg trousers.
Over the past few months, Molly-Mae has swapped her usual fitted styles for oversized coats, blazers, and wide-leg trousers. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

Molly-Mae's wardrobe choices became noticeably looser

Over the past few months, Molly-Mae has swapped her usual fitted styles for oversized coats, blazers and wide-leg trousers (above).

In her campaign with Adidas, she rocked an oversized suit and during a recent London work trip she wore a chunky cream knit layered with a faux-fur coat, perfect for concealing a growing bump.

While many assumed it was part of her evolving fashion aesthetic, fans now see those outfit choices as yet another quiet clue.

She admitted feeling ‘pressure’ to give Bambi a sibling

In a candid moment during a November vlog, Molly-Mae spoke about her desire to have a second baby.

She said she “constantly thought about it” but also felt “real pressure” because of how close she is to her own sister, Zoe.

“I can’t imagine Bambi not having that kind of bond,” she said emotionally, adding that she wanted to wait until she was “mentally, physically and emotionally ready".

She also reflected on the challenges of early motherhood, revealing she’d found the newborn stage “unbelievably difficult” and admitted she’d feel “terrified” to see another positive test so soon.

Those heartfelt confessions now read like the prelude to a new chapter — one she and Tommy are clearly ready to embrace.

A new chapter

After months of speculation, Molly-Mae confirmed the news she was pregnant on February 5, 2026 with a beautiful family video.

The influencer shared a short black-and-white clip showing three-year-old Bambi proudly declaring: “I’m going to be a big sister,” before Molly-Mae pans the camera to reveal her growing bump.

The post instantly racked up millions of views and comments from fans and celebrity friends alike.

Tommy can be seen beaming in the background, wrapping his arms around Molly-Mae as the couple share an emotional hug.

It’s a full-circle moment for the couple, who went from Love Island sweethearts in 2019 to proud parents when Bambi arrived in January 2023.

