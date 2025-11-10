Molly-Mae gives emotional update as she opens up about "desperate" second baby

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

By Giorgina Hamilton

The influencer admits she sometimes wishes she’d waited to start a family, as she feels growing pressure to give daughter Bambi a sibling.

Molly-Mae Hague has reflected on motherhood, admitting that while she’s never regretted becoming a mum young, she sometimes wonders if she should have waited a few more years before starting a family.

The former Love Island star, 26, shares two-year-old daughter Bambi with her long-term partner Tommy Fury.

The couple, who met on the ITV dating show in 2019, got engaged in 2023, briefly split in 2024, and have since reunited.

Speaking in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the influencer and businesswoman opened up about life as a mother, her ambitions, and the growing pressure she feels to have another baby.

“I felt like I’d lived so much life by 23,” she said. “Tommy and I were in an incredible place, and to have something that was half him, half me, just felt really special.

“I’ve never had any regrets about starting a family young — but if I could go back and maybe go again, would I have waited a few more years? Potentially.

“I’d love more days where I could just sit and do absolutely nothing — those moments were great for my mental health.”

Despite any second thoughts about timing, Molly-Mae said she constantly thinks about expanding their family. “I feel a real pressure around it because I’m desperate to give Bambi a sibling,” she admitted.

“My life wouldn’t have been the same without my sister, and I want that for her. But I’d never do it just for Bambi — I’d only do it if it’s something I truly want as well.”

The Maebe founder, who has built a reported £6 million business empire since leaving Love Island, also spoke about the balance between motherhood and maintaining her career identity.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury (pictured), who met on the ITV dating show in 2019, got engaged in 2023, briefly split in 2024, and have since reunited. Picture: Instagram/mollymae

“When I fell pregnant, my biggest goal was not to lose myself — I didn’t want to lose my dreams or my business ambitions because I was becoming a mum,” she said.

Molly-Mae went on to praise her daughter’s strong personality, describing Bambi as “determined” and “hilarious” with “strong likes and dislikes.”

She added: “Bambi really loves to push the buttons, but I love that about her — she’s strong and knows her own mind.”

Having previously admitted she’s “not cut out” for every aspect of parenting, Molly-Mae confessed she finds the toddler stage far easier than the newborn months.

Despite any second thoughts about timing, Molly-Mae said she constantly thinks about expanding their family. Picture: Getty

“I’ll take a toddler over a newborn any day,” she said. “The communication, the laughs, the understanding — it’s a completely different ballgame.”

The influencer also recently credited Bambi for helping strengthen her relationship with Tommy. “People say having children can pull couples apart, but that was never our issue,” she said in her YouTube series Molly-Mae: Behind It All. “Bambi has actually brought us closer together.”

Molly-Mae’s candidness comes after a string of viral parenting moments, including a clip of Bambi listing the nursery friends she wanted to “bite.”

The light-hearted moment sparked playful reactions online, with fans affectionately dubbing the toddler “the biting princess.”

While Molly-Mae has taken the viral chaos in stride, she’s also been honest about the exhaustion that comes with motherhood.

“I’m mentally exhausted,” she admitted in a recent vlog. “But I’m learning to handle her moods better than I could a few weeks ago.”

For now, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur seems focused on balancing her booming career with family life — and figuring out when, or if, it’s time for baby number two.