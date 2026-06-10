Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury will announce new baby’s name this weekend – here's when, where and how

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to reveal their son's name. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcomed their newborn son into the world in early June, but are yet to reveal his name.

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Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are set to announce their new baby’s name to the world this weekend after weeks of wild speculation.

The influencer, 27, gave birth to her second child earlier this month, revealing the happy news to her Instagram followers with a sweet snap on 4th June.

Sharing an intimate black and white photo of herself in hospital with her newborn, boxer boyfriend Tommy and their three-year-old daughter Bambi, she captioned the picture: "...and then there were 4."

Four days later, the ex-Love Island star posted a heartwarming video of the couple's two children meeting for the very first time, announcing that she and Tommy had welcomed a son.

Until then, they had been keeping the gender a secret and let nothing slip about the fact they were having a boy during Molly-Mae's entire pregnancy.

"There’s your little brother 🩵," she wrote next to the clip, which saw Bambi cradle the tiny newborn in her arms before kissing him softly on the head.

Since the birth of her baby boy, Molly-Mae has kept his name under wraps but reports have claimed the reality couple actually have huge plans to announce it – and the big reveal is only days away.

She and Tommy are set to unveil their newborn son's full moniker on Saturday 13th June, when the boxer fights former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall.

An insider told The Sun: "The little man’s name will be on Tommy’s shorts at his fight along with Bambi’s.

"That’s how they are going to announce it to the world.

"The shorts will be two-toned colour. It was Tommy’s idea and Molly was very open to it."

The source continued: "Now the little fella is here it’s a no-brainer — what better way to announce his name than on his dad’s boxing shorts.

"Molly is now obsessed with it — she’s hoping to be there.

"They’re working out the walk outs at the minute because that’s when it will be revealed, with music and blue fireworks — it will be cool.

"It should be a really nice moment for them."

The couple welcomed a baby boy into the world earlier this month. Picture: Instagram

New mum-of-two Molly is soaking up the newborn bubble. Picture: Instagram/@mollymae

The pay-per-view event starts at 6pm on Saturday, with the main event kicking off just after 10.30pm at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Screened on DAZN PPV, it will be broadcast live but fans will no doubt be able to read about the baby name reveal through reports on the day.

Hinting at what her son's name could be, she said in her final YouTube vlog before giving birth: "I think people are going to be a bit disappointed.

"Upon reflection, I don't actually think it's that crazy, but I know people are going to pronounce it wrong."

She's already revealed his name to her friends and family, and many have already pronounced it "completely wrong".

She added: "I think if you know this word or the name, you would just pronounce it how it is. For me, I just see it exactly what it is."