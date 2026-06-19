Molly-Mae sparks fresh relationship speculation in new Tommy Fury pictures

A detail in one of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's latest photos has captured fans' attention. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Tommy Fury's latest Instagram update melted hearts after the couple welcomed baby son Midas – but fans were focused on one detail only in Molly-Mae Hague's photos.

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Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have shared a glimpse of family life following the birth of their second child on social media with a collection of snaps from the past few weeks. However, despite cute Midas baby pictures, there was one detail in the photos that quickly caught fans' attention.

The boxer posted a series of personal snaps on Instagram after returning home from his recent victory over Eddie Hall, describing the past few weeks as some of the happiest of his life.

"Lucky man doesn't come close," Tommy wrote alongside the pictures. "Some of the best weeks of my life."

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have sparked fresh speculation around their relationship. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Molly-Mae was potted wearing the engagement ring Tommy Fury proposed with in 2023 (pictured). Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

The carousel included sweet family moments with newborn son Midas, as well as affectionate photographs of Tommy and Molly-Mae celebrating his win at Manchester's AO Arena.

While many followers congratulated the couple on welcoming their baby boy, eagle-eyed fans were more focused on Molly-Mae's left hand.

Several commenters claimed the former Love Island star appeared to be wearing her engagement ring again, prompting fresh speculation about the couple's relationship.

"Molly has the ring back on. So happy for the four of you," one fan wrote, while another added: "I noticed the ring straight away."

Others echoed the observation, suggesting the ring's return marked another positive step for the couple after the challenges they have faced over the past year.

The pair announced the arrival of their second child earlier this month, sharing a black-and-white photograph taken shortly after the birth.

The touching image showed Molly-Mae in her hospital bed cradling the newborn while Tommy stood beside her.

Their three-year-old daughter, Bambi, could also be seen meeting her younger sibling for the first time.

At the time, the couple simply captioned the post: "…and then there were 4."

They later confirmed they had welcomed a son before revealing his name in an unconventional way.

During Tommy's return to the boxing ring against former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall, the name "Midas" appeared embroidered across the back of his boxing robe and shorts, allowing fans to discover the baby's name before it was officially announced online.

Following the victory, Tommy dedicated the moment to his newborn son; "This one is for my newborn son Midas," he wrote on social media, before thanking Molly-Mae for looking after their growing family while he prepared for the fight.

Tommy Fury returned to the boxing ring against former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall. Picture: Getty

He added that he was looking forward to stepping away from training to spend quality time at home.

The renewed interest in Molly-Mae's engagement ring comes just months after she explained why she had chosen not to wear it.

Responding to questions from fans in one of her YouTube vlogs, the influencer insisted the decision had nothing to do with the status of her relationship.

She explained she still considered herself engaged despite rarely wearing the ring, describing it as too valuable and sentimental to use every day.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Rather than keeping it with her, Molly-Mae revealed it was stored safely away because she wanted to protect it.

She also dismissed suggestions that Tommy would be proposing for a second time, saying there were no plans to recreate the romantic Ibiza engagement that took place before the couple briefly separated.

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