Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned.

By Hope Wilson

Following the release of her documentary Behind It All and his show The Good. The Bad. The Fury, fans are wondering if Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are back together.

Molly-Mae Hague, 26, and Tommy Fury, 26, shocked fans when they ended their five-year relationship in 2024, however they have since grown closer in recent months.

Following the boxing star's confession that alcohol was the reason for their split, the Love Island stars sparked rumours of a reconciliation when they were pictured together with their daughter Bambi.

Their current relationship status was questioned further when Molly-Mae confirmed she and Tommy shared a kiss on New Year's Eve, with fans also spotting numerous clues on social media that hint the two are rekindling their romance.

So are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together? Here is everything we know about their relationship rumours.

Fans are wondering if Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are back together.

Are Molly-Mae and Tommy back together?

After a brief split in 2024, Molly-Mae and Tommy have recently confirmed they are back together but are keeping their relationship private.

In August 2025 Tommy spoke about their reconciliation, saying: "So, in terms of my family life, everything is private now between me and Molly, and we're in the happiest place possible. And that's all that anyone needs to know!

"Everyone's entitled to a private life and so right now we're going to live our private life, because we haven’t had that since we were 19 or 20 years old. It's all been lived out in front of a camera or on the front page of a newspaper. So now, going forward, we're finally going to take that private time."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury confirmed they were back together.

Molly-Mae also spoke about them getting back together in her documentary Behind It All, revealing: "I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I'm willing to ride the wave.

"And that's not something that everyone wants to do, but it's something that I'm willing to do because I want my family."

She continued: "Obviously, he knows it's the drink. He's not drank now for what, four months?"I don't think the drink's gone away forever. Do I think that drink could still be a problem for us, potentially? Yeah, but I think the break-up showed Tommy that I'm serious. He's just really different these days."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reconcilled.

The British boxer first sparked rumours he was staying at his ex's house in February when Tommy shared a photo of his breakfast on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans were certain the picture was taken at Molly-Mae's kitchen table and were sure this meant he had moved back into their once-shared Cheshire mansion.

Tommy's breakfast snap appeared to be taken at Molly-Mae's wooden table.

Speculation was fuelled further when reports claimed that Tommy had whisked Molly-Mae away on a sweet Valentine's trip.

That same month, The Sun reported the former couple hired a babysitter for Bambi so they could spend some quality time together at a romantic retreat.

During a candid scene in her documentary Behind It All, Molly-Mae told her sister Zoe how she feels about Tommy, revealing: "All I want is in this life to be with him, and to have another baby with him and to grow old as a family, and to live in a nice house together and have a nice life together. That’s all I want."

She went on to add: "What’s getting me through is the hope that Tommy and I will end up back together."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share daughter Bambi together.

This comes after Tommy admitted he will love Molly until the "day he dies" during an interview on Heart Breakfast.

The At Home With The Furys star stated: "At the end of the day everything’s been out there publicly, but one thing I do want to say is, you know, they’re my family, it’s my daughter and Molly’s the girl that gave me Bambi, the best thing in my life, and will forever be the best thing in my life.

"I love them both until the day I die and we’re just going to handle everything in private because everything’s been out there for the public to see. But I think the next steps are definitely going to be in private."

Why did Molly-Mae and Tommy split?

It was revealed that Molly-Mae and Tommy broke up after his alcohol consumption caused issues in their relationship.

During an interview with Men's Health, Tommy explained what really happened during their split, stating: "The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

He continued: "It kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved a drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.

"I'm 25-years-old, you know I went through a lot. My break-up was in front of the whole world."

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were a fan-favourite couple.

He added: "Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing.

"You need to get a grip of it. If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t.

"You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it."

Some fans believe Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will get back together.

Molly also commented on their break-up in Behind It All, stating: "He wanted to have a family life but also have the life of a 25-year-old boy with no responsibilities and the two don’t go hand in hand.

"He’s never had an alcohol problem, it’s just that alcohol caused problems for us. It got to a point where I wasn’t really looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much."

She added: "I’m not breaking up with him because I don’t love him anymore, I’m breaking up with him because he hasn’t given me a single other choice.

"Even over the last year I’ve been so much more aware of things that have been going on, that I was so naive for so long and I still don’t think I know the full picture."