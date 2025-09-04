Inside Molly Smith and Tom Clare's lavish engagement as Love Island star proposes

4 September 2025, 10:58

Molly Smith and Tom Clare and engaged
Molly Smith and Tom Clare and engaged. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare

By Hope Wilson

Love Island legends Tom Clare and Molly Smith have revealed they are engaged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith, 31, and Tom Clare, 25, have announced their engagement after meeting on the show in 2024.

Taking to Instagram the pair shared pictures of the magic moment Tom asked Molly to marry him, with the couple wearing white and surrounded by floral arrangements.

Tom posted: "SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 🤍🤍🤍" alongside various images of his lavish proposal.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith have announced their engagement
Tom Clare and Molly Smith have announced their engagement. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare
The pair shared pictures of their engagement
The pair shared pictures of their engagement. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare

Friends of the couple were quick to send messages of support to the pair, with Luca Bish penning: "Wow! Congratulations guys 🤍"

Casey O'Gorman wrote: "Congratulations to my brother and his QUEEN!!! 🥹🤍now to start writing the greatest best man speech of all time 👀🤪"

While Tasha Ghouri added: "OMG!!!!!! The most gorge couple!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️"

The loved up couple were delighted to share their happy news
The loved up couple were delighted to share their happy news. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare
Molly Smith shared a close up of her engagement ring
Molly Smith shared a close up of her engagement ring. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare

The couple have been open about their future plans together, with Molly telling The Sun last year: "We talk about kids, which is really nice because I’ve not had that before in relationships. You don’t want to get years down the line and find out they actually don’t want kids."

Tom has also gushed over his bride-to-be, confessing: "I've met The One. Yeah, she's she's amazing. There's no other girl I ever wanna be with.

"She's just levels above anyone and everyone. So she's everything I've ever wanted in a girl. We just bounce for each other. We get on.

"I have no fault. I always said to her, there must be something wrong with you. There must be something."

The couple were over the moon
The couple were over the moon. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare
Tom Clare and Molly Smith have been together since 2024
Tom Clare and Molly Smith have been together since 2024. Picture: Instagram/Tom Clare

The couple first got together in January 2024 when they met on Love Island All Stars. However their journey to romance wasn't smooth sailing as Molly's ex-boyfriend Callum Jones was also in the villa at the time, whilst Tom's history with Georgia Steel resurfaced when the two reconnected.

Luckily Molly and Tom found their way to each other and since leaving the show have bought a home together and continued to share updates on their relationship on social media.

