Inside Molly Smith and Tom Clare's lavish engagement as Love Island star proposes

By Hope Wilson

Love Island legends Tom Clare and Molly Smith have revealed they are engaged.

Love Island All Stars Molly Smith, 31, and Tom Clare, 25, have announced their engagement after meeting on the show in 2024.

Taking to Instagram the pair shared pictures of the magic moment Tom asked Molly to marry him, with the couple wearing white and surrounded by floral arrangements.

Tom posted: "SHE SAID YES!!! 💍 🤍🤍🤍" alongside various images of his lavish proposal.

Friends of the couple were quick to send messages of support to the pair, with Luca Bish penning: "Wow! Congratulations guys 🤍"

Casey O'Gorman wrote: "Congratulations to my brother and his QUEEN!!! 🥹🤍now to start writing the greatest best man speech of all time 👀🤪"

While Tasha Ghouri added: "OMG!!!!!! The most gorge couple!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️"

The couple have been open about their future plans together, with Molly telling The Sun last year: "We talk about kids, which is really nice because I’ve not had that before in relationships. You don’t want to get years down the line and find out they actually don’t want kids."

Tom has also gushed over his bride-to-be, confessing: "I've met The One. Yeah, she's she's amazing. There's no other girl I ever wanna be with.

"She's just levels above anyone and everyone. So she's everything I've ever wanted in a girl. We just bounce for each other. We get on.

"I have no fault. I always said to her, there must be something wrong with you. There must be something."

The couple first got together in January 2024 when they met on Love Island All Stars. However their journey to romance wasn't smooth sailing as Molly's ex-boyfriend Callum Jones was also in the villa at the time, whilst Tom's history with Georgia Steel resurfaced when the two reconnected.

Luckily Molly and Tom found their way to each other and since leaving the show have bought a home together and continued to share updates on their relationship on social media.