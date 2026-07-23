Love Island stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare officially marry in intimate Manchester ceremony

23 July 2026, 14:27

Molly Smith and Tom Clare have taken the next step in their romance, officially becoming husband and wife during an intimate legal wedding ceremony in Greater Manchester.
Molly Smith and Tom Clare have taken the next step in their romance, officially becoming husband and wife during an intimate legal wedding ceremony in Greater Manchester. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Love Island: All Stars winners exchanged vows at Stockport Town Hall before a larger wedding celebration in Spain later this summer.

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Molly Smith and Tom Clare have taken the next step in their romance, officially becoming husband and wife during an intimate legal wedding ceremony in Greater Manchester.

The 2024 Love Island: All Stars winners confirmed the happy news on Thursday by sharing a photograph from Stockport Town Hall, where they exchanged vows surrounded by a small group of loved ones before their larger celebration planned for later this summer.

Captioning the announcement simply, "Husband and wife," the newlyweds revealed they had quietly made their marriage official ahead of a second wedding in Spain, where they are expected to celebrate with friends and family.

For the occasion, Molly, 32, opted for a chic bridal look, wearing a white mini dress as she shared a kiss with Tom, 26, outside the registry office moments after saying "I do."

The couple's announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow reality stars.

Among those celebrating the newlyweds were Jess Wright, Lucinda Strafford and Alex Bowen, while Tom's best man, former Love Island contestant Casey O'Gorman, also shared a photograph of the pair proudly showing off their wedding rings.

Molly and Tom first met during Love Island: All Stars in 2024, where they went on to win the series, and they became engaged the following September after Tom proposed during a trip to Dubai.

The newlyweds revealed they had quietly made their marriage official ahead of a second wedding in Spain
The newlyweds revealed they had quietly made their marriage official ahead of a second wedding in Spain. Picture: Instagram

As excitement builds for their Spanish wedding celebrations, the pair recently joked about the realities of planning an expensive ceremony, revealing one particular detail had become an unexpected talking point.

Speaking previously to the Daily Mail, Molly offered some tongue-in-cheek advice for brides navigating wedding costs.

"When you get a bill through, just pay it and don't tell your husband because what you don't know, won't hurt," she joked. "I just say, 'Oh, don't worry about it, it's sorted!'"

Tom admitted he was left stunned after discovering the price of one decorative feature. "It was £4,000 for fairy lights, which I think is absolutely f****** ridiculous," he said.

Molly and Tom first met during Love Island: All Stars in 2024, where they went on to win the series.
Molly and Tom first met during Love Island: All Stars in 2024, where they went on to win the series. Picture: Instagram

Molly laughed as she explained why she was determined not to abandon the idea despite the cost.

"He was too aware of the fairy lights, you see and he went on and on about it," she said. "So in the end, I thought, I'll just pay it out the joint account, then there's nothing you can do."

She added: "I know it's ridiculous. I fully agree with you, but it will look beautiful. Don't get us wrong, we're not being absolutely ridiculous. We've got a budget."

The celebrations have already included separate pre-wedding trips, with Tom heading to Las Vegas for his stag do while Molly enjoyed a hen party in Ibiza.

The celebrations have already included separate pre-wedding trips, with Tom heading to Las Vegas for his stag do while Molly enjoyed a hen party in Ibiza.
The celebrations have already included separate pre-wedding trips, with Tom heading to Las Vegas for his stag do while Molly enjoyed a hen party in Ibiza. Picture: Instagram

Away from wedding planning, the couple have also been navigating another major life change after confirming they had sold their first home together just 18 months after buying it.

"We have actually sold the house and are looking to buy another one," they recently revealed.

Molly admitted the timing had made for a hectic period, recalling her mother's observation: "You're doing the two of the most stressful things in life, which is trying to move house and trying to get married."

She added alongside producing their NearlyWeds podcast, they had been juggling multiple commitments, saying: "It's great though, I love being busy."

Tom explained that while they had loved their first property, their next purchase would be a longer-term investment.

"We knew it was always gonna happen," he said. "We probably thought we'd be in there a bit longer. But yeah, we want our next house to be our forever home where we have a family and host people and stuff like that."

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