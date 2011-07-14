More actors to leave Glee

Lea Michele, Cory Monteith and Chris Colfer to leave the show

The three actors who play main characters Rachel Berry, Finn Hudson and Kurt Hummel will not appear in the fourth season of Glee.

Ryan Murphy, the show's co-creator, confirmed that the characters will be graduating at the end of season 3 and will not return.

"You can keep them on the show for six years and people will criticise you for not being realistic" said Murphy to the Hollywood Reporter "or you can be really true to life and say when they started the show they were very clearly sophomores and they should graduate at the end of their senior year".

Michele, Colfer and Monteith have also been receiving plenty of acting offers and felt it was right to leave the show whilst it was still popular.