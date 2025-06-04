A-Ha singer Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, band confirms

Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's. Picture: Getty/A-Ha

By Tom Eames

A-ha frontman Morten Harket has Parkinson's disease, the band have revealed.

The legendary band announced the 65-year-old's diagnosis on social media and their official website today (June 4).

"This isn’t the sort of news anyone wants to deliver to the world, but here it is: Morten has Parkinson’s disease," the band's statement read.

Morten also responded to the news in an article, saying: "I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: ‘I use whatever works.'"

After a period of Morten's condition being kept "strictly private" from fans, the singer has now decided to go public with his news.

"Part of me wanted to reveal it. Like I said, acknowledging the diagnosis wasn’t a problem for me; it’s my need for peace and quiet to work that has been stopping me," Morten said.

"I’m trying the best I can to prevent my entire system from going into decline.

"It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects.

"There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general."

Recent developments in treatment from the Mayo Clinic in America have allowed Morten to receive medication and surgery which have "softened the impact of his symptoms".

Morten added that he doesn't "really know" if he can still sing, as a result of his condition.

"I don’t feel like singing, and for me that’s a sign... The question is whether I can express myself with my voice," he explained.

"As things stand now, that’s out of the question. But I don’t know whether I’ll be able to manage it at some point in the future."

a-ha - Take On Me (Official Video) [4K]

The Norwegian singer remained positive about his future, saying: "I’ve got other passions too, I have other things that are just as big a part of me."

He added: "Don’t worry about me. Find out who you want to be – a process that can be new each and every day. Be good servants of nature, the very basis of our existence, and care for the environment while it is still possible to do so. Spend your energy and effort addressing real problems, and know that I am being taken care of."

A-ha are best known for their '80s hits including 'Take on Me', 'The Sun Always Shines on TV' and their James Bond theme 'The Living Daylights'.