Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Motsi Mabuse has become one of the most famous names in the dance world. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Motsi Mabuse and where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly Come Dancing judge.

Motsi Mabuse has reclaimed her Strictly Come Dancing judge seat alongside Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

With an extensive career in both Latin and ballroom dance, Motsi has competed globally as well as appears on the German version of Strictly called Let's Dance.

Away from the dance floor and glittering lights, the judge also has a busy family life which sees her commute between London and Germany, manage home life with her husband and daughter, and of course see her equally as famous sister.

Here's everything you need to know about Motsi Mabuse from her age, where she's from to all about her family life.

Motsi Mabuse is the big sister of Oti Mabuse. Picture: Getty

How old is Motsi Mabuse and where is she from?

Born on the 11th April, 1981, Motsi celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2024. Her and her family are originally from Pretoria, South Africa where she studied law at their university.

However, it wasn't long before Motsi jetted off to follow her dancing dream and competed globally. She now calls Germany her home and lives in Frankfurt with her husband and daughter.

Who is Motsi Mabuse's famous sister?

If you haven't worked it out already, Motsi is the older sister of former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Oti moved on from the TV show in 2022 after seven years and is now a judge on Dancing On Ice.

Motsi and Oti also have another sister, the middle child, Phemelo, who remains in South Africa and works as a mechanical engineer. She too has won several ballroom and Latin titles.

Motsi Mabuse and her husband married in 2017. Picture: Motsi Mabuse/Instagram

Who is Motsi Mabuse's husband?

Motsi is married to professional dancer Evgenij Voznyuk who is from Ukraine. The couple live together in Germany with their daughter.

Not only her dancer partner, Evgenij is also the co-owner and manager of the Motsi Mabuse Dance school in Germany too.

It's believed Motsi first met her husband in 2013 when they become dance partners and won the German Latin dance contest together. At the time Motsi was with her first husband who she divorced by 2014.

Motsi and Evgenij married in June 2017 and while they keep their romance private, she has called him her "best friend" and said they have a "deep honesty" together.

Does Motsi Mabuse have children?

Yes, Motsi has a daughter with Evgenij. Not much is known about her as the couple strive to keep her profile anonymous in the showbiz world.

What has Motsi Mabuse achieved in her dancing career?

Motsi has competed in championships across the world, winning plenty of titles along the way.

Thanks to her dancing in Germany, Motsi found herself as pro on Let's Dance before eventually being invited to join the dancing panel in 2011. This led to her being invited on to UK's Strictly too where she has been since 2019. She replaced Darcey Bussell.

Motsi also has her dance school in Germany which she is extremely proud of, training beginners and professionals.