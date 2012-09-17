MTV EMA 2012: Nominations List
Rihanna and Katy Perry are up for several awards at the 2012 music ceremony
The nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) have been announced with Rihanna and Taylor Swift leading the nominations with six in total.
Katy Perry and Lady Gaga have picked up four nominations each.
Rihanna's multiple EMAs nominations include Best Female, Best Pop Act and Best Look, while Taylor Swift is also up for Best Live Act and Best World Stage.
This year's MTV EMAs 2012 will take place on 11th November in Frankfurt, Germany.
Check out the full list of MTV Europe Music Awards 2012 nominations below:
Best Song
- Carly Rae Jepsen - 'Call Me Maybe'
- Rihanna - 'We Found Love'
- Gotye - 'Somebody That I Used To Know'
- Pitbull Feat. Chris Brown 'International Love'
- Fun. Feat. Janelle Monae - 'We Are Young'
Best Female
- Rihanna
- Katy Perry
- Taylor Swift
- Nicki Minaj
- Pink
Best Male
- Justin Bieber
- Jay-Z
- Pitbull
- Flo Rida
- Kanye West
Best Pop
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- No Doubt
Best New
- Rita Ora
- One Direction
- Lana Del Rey
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Fun.
Best Live
- Taylor Swift
- Lady Gaga
- Green Day
- Muse
- Jay-Z & Kanye West
Best Hip Hop
- Nicki Minaj
- Drake
- Kanye West & Kay-Z
- Rick Ross
- Nas
Best Video
- Lady Gaga - 'Marry The Night
- Rihanna - 'We Found Love'
- Katy Perry - 'Wide Awake'
- M.I.A. - 'Bad Girls'
- PSY - 'Gangnam Style'
Best Look
- Nicki Minaj
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
- Jack White
- A$AP Rocky
Biggest Fans
- One Direction
- Justin Bieber
- Katy Perry
- Rihanna
- Lady Gaga
Best Electronic
- David Guetta
- Calvin Harris
- Skrillex
- Avicii
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Alternative
- Jack White
- Florence & The Machine
- Lana Del Rey
- Arctic Monkeys
- The Black Keys
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- The Killers
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Muse
Best World Stage
- Arcade Fire
- Arctic Monkeys
- B.o.B
- Evanescence
- Flo Rida
- Jason Derulo
- Joe Jonas
- Justin Bieber
- Kasabian
- Ke$ha
- LMFAO
- Maroon 5
- Nelly Furtado
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Sean Paul
- Snoop Dogg
- Snow Patrol
- Taylor Swift
Best Push
- Foster The People
- Lana Del Rey
- Mac Miller
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Gotye
- Rebecca Ferguson
- Fun.
- Rita Ora
- Conor Maynard
- Of Monsters And Men
- Carly Rae Jepsen