MTV EMA 2012: Nominations List

Rihanna and Katy Perry are up for several awards at the 2012 music ceremony

The nominations for this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) have been announced with Rihanna and Taylor Swift leading the nominations with six in total.

Katy Perry and Lady Gaga have picked up four nominations each.

Rihanna's multiple EMAs nominations include Best Female, Best Pop Act and Best Look, while Taylor Swift is also up for Best Live Act and Best World Stage.

This year's MTV EMAs 2012 will take place on 11th November in Frankfurt, Germany.

Check out the full list of MTV Europe Music Awards 2012 nominations below:

Best Song

Carly Rae Jepsen - 'Call Me Maybe'

Rihanna - 'We Found Love'

Gotye - 'Somebody That I Used To Know'

Pitbull Feat. Chris Brown 'International Love'

Fun. Feat. Janelle Monae - 'We Are Young'

Best Female

Rihanna

Katy Perry

Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj

Pink

Best Male

Justin Bieber

Jay-Z

Pitbull

Flo Rida

Kanye West

Best Pop

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

No Doubt

Best New

Rita Ora

One Direction

Lana Del Rey

Carly Rae Jepsen

Fun.

Best Live

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga

Green Day

Muse

Jay-Z & Kanye West

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Drake

Kanye West & Kay-Z

Rick Ross

Nas

Best Video

Lady Gaga - 'Marry The Night

Rihanna - 'We Found Love'

Katy Perry - 'Wide Awake'

M.I.A. - 'Bad Girls'

PSY - 'Gangnam Style'

Best Look

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Jack White

A$AP Rocky

Biggest Fans

One Direction

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Lady Gaga

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Calvin Harris

Skrillex

Avicii

Swedish House Mafia

Best Alternative

Jack White

Florence & The Machine

Lana Del Rey

Arctic Monkeys

The Black Keys

Best Rock

Coldplay

The Killers

Green Day

Linkin Park

Muse

Best World Stage

Arcade Fire

Arctic Monkeys

B.o.B

Evanescence

Flo Rida

Jason Derulo

Joe Jonas

Justin Bieber

Kasabian

Ke$ha

LMFAO

Maroon 5

Nelly Furtado

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sean Paul

Snoop Dogg

Snow Patrol

Taylor Swift

Best Push