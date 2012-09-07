The MTV VMAs 2012

Rihanna scooped the top prize winning the Video of the Year Award for her song ‘We Found Love’, whilst first time performers at the VMAs, One Direction walked home with 3 awards.

The celebrities were out in droves last night to attend the star studded MTV Video of the Year Awards 2012 in Los Angeles. Rihanna Coldplay and Calvin Harris were among some of the night’s winners.



Chris Brown won Best Male Video and Nicki Minaj snapped up the award for Best Female Video.



The night was full of surprises including an outstanding gymnastics display by gold medalist Gabby Douglas during a spectacular duet from Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. If that wasn’t enough Taylor Swift shocked everyone with an unexpected stage dive!



Calvin Harris claimed Best Electronic Dance Music Video and rocked the show playing DJ for the awards that brought us other great performances from Pink, Frank Ocean and 2 Chainz featuring Lil Wayne.

FULL WINNERS LIST



Video of the Year: Rihanna, "We Found Love"

Best New Artist: One Direction

Best Female Video: Nicki Minaj, "Starships"

Best Male Video: Chris Brown, "Turn Up The Music"

Video With a Message: Demi Lovato, "Skyscraper"

Best Hip-Hop Video: Drake feat. Lil Wayne, "HYFR"

Best Rock Video: Coldplay, "Paradise"

Best Pop Video: One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"

Best Electronic Dance Music Video: Calvin Harris, "Feel So Close"

Most Share-Worthy Video: One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"

Best Choreography: Chris Brown, "Turn Up the Music"

Best Editing: Beyonce, "Countdown"

Best Visual Effects: Skrillex, "First of the Year (Equinox)"

Best Cinematography: M.I.A., "Bad Girls"

Best Art Direction: Katy Perry, "Wide Awake"

Best Direction: M.I.A., "Bad Girls"





