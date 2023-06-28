Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares heartbreaking health update about daughter Tillie

28 June 2023, 10:30 | Updated: 28 June 2023, 12:00

The Radfords have health update for Tillie

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford's daughter Tillie has to have another operation at the age of 12-years-old.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has updated fans about her daughter Tillie as she prepares to undergo more operations.

Following a procedure Tillie had when she was 18-months-old, the Radfords have been open about their daughter’s health struggles.

Back in 2019, the 12-year-old had a frame fitted to her leg to lengthen it after it stopped growing.

In a new update for their fans, dad Noel said that Tillie recently had a hospital appointment, which confirmed she would need to undergo more treatment.

Sue and Noel Radford has opened up about her daughter
Sue and Noel Radford has opened up about her daughter. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

Speaking in a Q&A on their YouTube channel this week, Sue said: "Tillie had a hospital appointment last week and had X-rays and different things on Thursday."

Noel added: "Her good leg has carried on growing and is now 35mm longer than her poorly leg.

"Her poorly leg, the bottom of bone, bottom of the shin bit, that has stopped growing, which we knew about it.

"But also when she had the frame on last time she fell over and broke her thigh bone, right through the growth plate if I remember rightly, which has now damaged that, so that has stopped growing as well.

Tillie Radford has had multiple leg operations
Tillie Radford has had multiple leg operations. Picture: Instagram

"So the plan is she’s having the leg extension again."

Noel went on to explain that now Tillie is a bit older, the process will be easier for her to recover from.

He said: "But luckily this time she is a lot bigger herself, she can have the internal one where there is no outer sprain, it’s all fastened to the bone on the inside under the skin and there is a remote control to use.

"Whereas before I used to turn the little bolts and screws on her exterior frame, this you just tap it like a chip and pin almost."

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren
Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

Sue added: "Basically Tillie’s knee - because the growth plate has stopped growing, it’s kind of an odd shape so they are planning on realigning it all with the knee.

"Then they’ll lengthen the bottom part of her leg and hopefully that will be it, she won’t need any more operations after that."

The first part of leg operation can last around two to three hours and is performed to realign the knee, before another three hour procedure is done to lengthen the leg.

Sue added that her daughter will need the frame for around five to six months as she won’t be able to walk.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Sue Radford has opened up about her kids

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back after she’s criticised for ‘spoiling’ kids

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash want to foster a child in the future

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon share plans to foster a child

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Netflix receive backlash for putting Titanic back on streaming service

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral puff sleeve green dress

Celebrities

Molly-Mae has opened up about getting into a bikini

Molly-Mae praised for showing stretch marks as she opens up about body image

Trending on Heart

A 16-year-old took her son as her prom date

Mum, 16, takes one-year-old son to prom as her date

Lifestyle

Here's how you're supposed to drink a pornstar martini

People are only just realising how you should drink a pornstar martini

Lifestyle

P!nk was given ashes while she was on stage

P!nk shocked as fan throws mum's ashes onto stage mid performance

Love Island's Liam Reardon has opened up about his relationship with Millie Court

Love Island's Liam Reardon says he's 'best friends' with Millie Court amid reunion rumours

TV & Movies

Warning issued over poisonous giant hogweed after burns leave man with scarring

Giant hogweed: What does it look like, is it poisonous and what to do with a sting?

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby loses voice after romantic Glastonbury trip with husband

Holly Willoughby loses voice after romantic Glastonbury trip with husband

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her trip to Austria

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's holiday without kids as they party in Austria

Lola returned to EastEnders this week

EastEnders fans in tears as Lola Pearce returns for heartbreaking scene

TV & Movies

Hot weather is hitting the UK this summer

UK weather: Scorching two-week heatwave to hit Britain with 40C highs

Lifestyle

Elton John headlined at Glastonbury

How much was Elton John paid for Glastonbury performance?

Holly Willoughby is not on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

TV & Movies

Inside John Goodman's 200lb weight loss and what he's said about it

John Goodman weight loss: Inside actor's 200lbs transformation from diet to exercise

The Dingle family tree has been explained

Emmerdale: Dingle family tree explained

TV & Movies

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Full list of the worst parks for hayfever sufferers this weekend

Lifestyle

Jessie J has shared a video dancing in her underwear

Jessie J celebrates 'self love' six weeks after becoming a mum