Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares heartbreaking health update about daughter Tillie

By Naomi Bartram

Sue Radford's daughter Tillie has to have another operation at the age of 12-years-old.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has updated fans about her daughter Tillie as she prepares to undergo more operations.

Following a procedure Tillie had when she was 18-months-old, the Radfords have been open about their daughter’s health struggles.

Back in 2019, the 12-year-old had a frame fitted to her leg to lengthen it after it stopped growing.

In a new update for their fans, dad Noel said that Tillie recently had a hospital appointment, which confirmed she would need to undergo more treatment.

Sue and Noel Radford has opened up about her daughter. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

Speaking in a Q&A on their YouTube channel this week, Sue said: "Tillie had a hospital appointment last week and had X-rays and different things on Thursday."

Noel added: "Her good leg has carried on growing and is now 35mm longer than her poorly leg.

"Her poorly leg, the bottom of bone, bottom of the shin bit, that has stopped growing, which we knew about it.

"But also when she had the frame on last time she fell over and broke her thigh bone, right through the growth plate if I remember rightly, which has now damaged that, so that has stopped growing as well.

Tillie Radford has had multiple leg operations. Picture: Instagram

"So the plan is she’s having the leg extension again."

Noel went on to explain that now Tillie is a bit older, the process will be easier for her to recover from.

He said: "But luckily this time she is a lot bigger herself, she can have the internal one where there is no outer sprain, it’s all fastened to the bone on the inside under the skin and there is a remote control to use.

"Whereas before I used to turn the little bolts and screws on her exterior frame, this you just tap it like a chip and pin almost."

Sue and Noel Radford have 22 children and 13 grandchildren. Picture: Instagram

Sue added: "Basically Tillie’s knee - because the growth plate has stopped growing, it’s kind of an odd shape so they are planning on realigning it all with the knee.

"Then they’ll lengthen the bottom part of her leg and hopefully that will be it, she won’t need any more operations after that."

The first part of leg operation can last around two to three hours and is performed to realign the knee, before another three hour procedure is done to lengthen the leg.

Sue added that her daughter will need the frame for around five to six months as she won’t be able to walk.