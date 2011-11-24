Is the Muppet Show making a comeback to TV?

NBC has reportedly ordered scripts for a new series about a family who live in Palm Springs and discover their new neighbours are The Muppets.

The movie, appropriately named The Muppets, is actually the first Muppets movie for a decade is about to open in the US and stars puppet fan Jason Segal and Amy Adams. The film and is due out in the UK in February.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Muppet TV series being developed for NBC is called The New Nabors and is being made Jim Henson Studios in association with Universal Television.



The original Muppets TV show was created out of characters in another Jim Henson show, Sesame Street. However, in 1976, The Muppets got their own series and went global with milllions of viewers in more than 100 countries making it a firm favourite with children everywhere.



So with a movie out in February next year and a possible TV show, 2012 is set to be year of The Muppets. We can’t wait.