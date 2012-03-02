A Muppets sequel is on the way!

According to reports Disney is making strides on pre-production for a follow-up to the successful family movie.

Hollywood's most loveable couple - that's Kermit and Miss Piggy, not you Brangelina! - are set to make a return to the big screen after the latest instalment in the franchise proved a hit.



The film picked up an Oscar this year for the song 'Man or Muppet', written by Flight of the Conchords comedian Bret McKenzie.



The Muppets, which starred Jason Segel and Amy Adams, has earned over $154.8 million (£97m) worldwide.