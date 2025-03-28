ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed. Picture: ABBA Voyage

By Hope Wilson

Here are all the songs included in ABBA Voyage as well as the setlist and concert duration explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

ABBA Voyage has been delighting fans in London since 2022, with the ABBAtars and a live band performing some of the Swedish group's greatest hits.

Using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, the movements of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have been used to create life-like avatars of the ABBA members.

With the show lasting a total of 90 minutes, only a small selection of ABBA's iconic music is included in the performance. However with rumours of more songs being added to the show, we've collated a list of all of the songs played in ABBA Voyage.

Here is the full ABBA Voyage setlist including encore songs.

ABBA Voyage features various ABBA tunes. Picture: Getty

ABBA Voyage setlist

The Visitors

Hole in Your Soul

SOS

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Chiquitita

Fernando

Mamma Mia

Super Trouper

Does Your Mother Know

Eagle

Lay All Your Love on Me

Money, Money, Money

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Voulez-vous

When All Is Said and Done

Don't Shut Me Down

I Still Have Faith in You

Take A Chance On Me

Waterloo

Thank You for the Music

Dancing Queen

Encore

The Winner Takes It All

I Wonder

Read more: Mamma Mia creator hints at a third film with new ABBA songs

Read more: Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson are the members of ABBA. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about adding more content to ABBA Voyage, the four members of the group said in March 2025: "When we first opened we never imagined that we’d still be in London 3 years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

"Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden… Vilken resa!

"So, to celebrate we’ll be adding a little something to our concert from the 27th of May to thank you for your love and support. We hope you enjoy it! Stort tack, Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid."