ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

28 March 2025, 15:13

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed
The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed. Picture: ABBA Voyage

By Hope Wilson

Here are all the songs included in ABBA Voyage as well as the setlist and concert duration explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ABBA Voyage has been delighting fans in London since 2022, with the ABBAtars and a live band performing some of the Swedish group's greatest hits.

Using state-of-the-art motion capture technology, the movements of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad have been used to create life-like avatars of the ABBA members.

With the show lasting a total of 90 minutes, only a small selection of ABBA's iconic music is included in the performance. However with rumours of more songs being added to the show, we've collated a list of all of the songs played in ABBA Voyage.

Here is the full ABBA Voyage setlist including encore songs.

ABBA Voyage features various ABBA tunes
ABBA Voyage features various ABBA tunes. Picture: Getty

ABBA Voyage setlist

  • The Visitors
  • Hole in Your Soul
  • SOS
  • Knowing Me, Knowing You
  • Chiquitita
  • Fernando
  • Mamma Mia
  • Super Trouper
  • Does Your Mother Know
  • Eagle
  • Lay All Your Love on Me
  • Money, Money, Money
  • Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
  • Voulez-vous
  • When All Is Said and Done
  • Don't Shut Me Down
  • I Still Have Faith in You
  • Take A Chance On Me
  • Waterloo
  • Thank You for the Music
  • Dancing Queen

Encore

  • The Winner Takes It All
  • I Wonder

Read more: Mamma Mia creator hints at a third film with new ABBA songs

Read more: Abba announce new album and tour 40 years after split

Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson are the members of ABBA
Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson are the members of ABBA. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about adding more content to ABBA Voyage, the four members of the group said in March 2025: "When we first opened we never imagined that we’d still be in London 3 years on. We’re very grateful that so many of you have joined us.

"Of course, the reason for us being able to sustain our concert for so long is because of our incredible audience. As we say in Sweden… Vilken resa!

"So, to celebrate we’ll be adding a little something to our concert from the 27th of May to thank you for your love and support. We hope you enjoy it! Stort tack, Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid."

More Music

See more More Music

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Ed Sheeran is a British music star

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, children, parents and best songs revealed

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"

Trending on Heart

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui accuses 'deceptive' experts of gaslighting her in scathing online rant

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori have split

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori announce shock split after two years together

Married at First Sight

Rebecca Wilcox has shared a heartbreaking update about her mother's health.

Dame Esther Rantzen 'not responding to medication' says daughter in heartbreaking update

Fans are wondering if there will be another series of Last One Laughing UK

Will there be a Last One Laughing UK season 2? Everything we know about a second series

TV & Movies

King Charles has returned home after a "brief" hospital visit.

King Charles taken to hospital after suffering side effects of cancer treatment

Royals

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy"

MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

Married at First Sight

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss

Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple"

Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash
Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Mother's Day 2025 Gift Guide: What to buy your mum this year

Lifestyle

Kris Marshall stars as DCI Humphrey Goodman in Beyond Paradise.

Kris Marshall facts: Beyond Paradise actor's age, wife, kids and career revealed

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled

Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video

Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror