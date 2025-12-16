Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

16 December 2025, 12:45

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion
S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Original band members Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearitt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett could be gearing up for a reunion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've been seeing a lot of our favourite 90s and 00s pop bands making a comeback over the years including Five, Spice Girls and Steps - and now it seems S Club 7 could be set for a reunion too.

With nothing officially confirmed, member Jon Lee took to his Instagram account to suggest the band are all set for a 2026 reunion.

Tagging bandmates Rachel Stevens, Jo O'mera and Tina Barrett, he shared a sentimental quote which details how we should let go of the past by focusing on the feelings of nostalgia such as laughter and fun.

It read: "I have always been a nostalgic person. The kind who cling to old songs, saved texts, and memories that seem too small to matter, yet mean everything.

S Club member Jon Lee got sentimental on Instagram
S Club member Jon Lee got sentimental on Instagram. Picture: Jon Lee/Instagram

"It’s in the way a song from years ago can take me back to a bus ride with friends, or how a random scent can bring back the comfort of home.

“Being nostalgic means holding on tightly. Not to the past itself, but to the feelings it gave: the laughter, the innocence, the safety of moments that once felt endless."

Jon, 47, simply captioned it: "@SCLUB 2026!"

Other members Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearitt were not tagged in the post. Paul Cattermole sadly died in 2023.

However, while no other band members confirmed Jon's statement, fans were keen to encourage the idea of an S Club reunion.

S Club 7 young in 2001
S Club 7 had hits with songs including Reach and One In A Million. Picture: Getty

One follower commented: "OMG! Can’t wait to know more about it."

Another wrote: "TOUR, NEW MUSIC, TAKE MY MONEY."

S Club 7 originally split in 2003 and reunited in 2015 for an arena tour. They come back together again for their 25th anniversary in 2023 but sadly Paul passed away and Hannah withdraw from the tour.

The remaining members continued as S Club.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Band Aid's four versions

Band Aid: Who sings each line in every version of 'Do They Know It's Christmas?'

5ive in 1998

Where are Five now? 90s boyband's members, songs, breakup and reunion explained

'The End of an Era' and 'The Final Show' will debut this December.

When are Taylor Swift's The End of an Era and The Final Show out on Disney Plus?

TV & Movies

The best Christmas songs ever

The 40 best Christmas songs of all time

Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Post Malone win Global Player Awards

Global reveals the winners of the first ever Global Player Awards: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

Trending on Heart

Paddington The Musical made its glittering London debut in November 2025.

Paddington The Musical: Cast, storyline, songs, tickets and who plays Paddington revealed

Rob Reiner's daughter Tracey issued a heartbreaking statement.

Rob Reiner's daughter speaks out for first time since father's tragic death

Vanessa White has officially married her partner of eight years in a surprise wedding ceremony

The Saturdays singer Vanessa White is married and her wedding pictures are gorgeous

Simon Cowell held back tears in his new Netflix documentary The Next Act when he learned of the tragic death of One Direction star Liam Payne.

Simon Cowell reveals ‘horrific’ moment he heard of Liam Payne's death

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead on December 14

Rob Reiner's last conversation with Monty Python star revealed as tributes pour in for director
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance to perform a couple’s first dance song in Staffordshire.

Chris Martin surprises fans by performing their first dance song at wedding

The best Christmas movies ever

These are the 20 greatest Christmas movies of all time, ranked

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook has returned to Heart after I'm A Celeb

Kelly Brook returns to Heart after I'm A Celeb!

Timothée Chalamet has spoken about being EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence on EsDeeKid theory

Kelly Osbourne has delivered a powerful message to critics commenting on her appearance, revealing that the grief of losing her father has taken a toll on her health.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at critisim of her appearance amid grief for late father Ozzy

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Kylie Minogue has carved out a superb career

Kylie Minogue facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, career and more revealed

ITV’s follow-up special, I’m a Celebrity… Coming Out, is just around the corner.

I’m a Celebrity Coming Out reunion date, cast and what to expect

Simon Cowell has built his career on discovering and shaping global music acts, most famously through The X Factor.

Simon Cowell's new Netflix boyband December 10 revealed

Pamela Anderson broke her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson.

Pamela Anderson reveals what really happened between her and Liam Neeson

Celebrities