Are S Club 7 getting back together? Member Jon Lee shares exciting 2026 details

S Club 7 has teased a 2026 reunion. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Original band members Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Hannah Spearitt, Bradley McIntosh and Tina Barrett could be gearing up for a reunion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We've been seeing a lot of our favourite 90s and 00s pop bands making a comeback over the years including Five, Spice Girls and Steps - and now it seems S Club 7 could be set for a reunion too.

With nothing officially confirmed, member Jon Lee took to his Instagram account to suggest the band are all set for a 2026 reunion.

Tagging bandmates Rachel Stevens, Jo O'mera and Tina Barrett, he shared a sentimental quote which details how we should let go of the past by focusing on the feelings of nostalgia such as laughter and fun.

It read: "I have always been a nostalgic person. The kind who cling to old songs, saved texts, and memories that seem too small to matter, yet mean everything.

S Club member Jon Lee got sentimental on Instagram. Picture: Jon Lee/Instagram

"It’s in the way a song from years ago can take me back to a bus ride with friends, or how a random scent can bring back the comfort of home.

“Being nostalgic means holding on tightly. Not to the past itself, but to the feelings it gave: the laughter, the innocence, the safety of moments that once felt endless."

Jon, 47, simply captioned it: "@SCLUB 2026!"

Other members Bradley McIntosh and Hannah Spearitt were not tagged in the post. Paul Cattermole sadly died in 2023.

However, while no other band members confirmed Jon's statement, fans were keen to encourage the idea of an S Club reunion.

S Club 7 had hits with songs including Reach and One In A Million. Picture: Getty

One follower commented: "OMG! Can’t wait to know more about it."

Another wrote: "TOUR, NEW MUSIC, TAKE MY MONEY."

S Club 7 originally split in 2003 and reunited in 2015 for an arena tour. They come back together again for their 25th anniversary in 2023 but sadly Paul passed away and Hannah withdraw from the tour.

The remaining members continued as S Club.

READ MORE: