Adele confirms split from husband of three years Simon Konecki

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The British singer and the charity boss have been married since 2016 and have a six-year-old son together

Adele has split from husband of three years Simon Konecki, a spokesperson for the music superstar has confirmed.

A statement released this morning said the pair were “committed to raising their son together lovingly" but have gone their separate ways as a couple.

The Grammy award-winner’s reps said: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show. Picture: Getty

Adele, 30, and Simon, 45, began dating in 2011 after reportedly being introduced by pop singer Ed Sheehan.

They announced they were expecting their first child together in 2012 and later that year, Angelo was born.

The best-selling London-born artist and her then-boyfriend were thought to have wed in secret in 2016 after they were spotted wearing wedding rings.

Adele then later addressed the marriage during her 2017 Grammys acceptance speech when she referred to Simon as her “husband”.

When collecting her Album of the Year accolade, she said: “Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son, you’re the only reason I do it.”

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

The chart-topping star has admitted in the past that she suffered with postnatal depression following the birth of her son, but said she didn’t know what she was experiencing at the time.

She told Vanity Fair: “My knowledge of postpartum — or postnatal, as we call it in England — is that you don’t want to be with your child; you’re worried you might hurt your child; you’re worried you weren’t doing a good job.

“But I was obsessed with my child. I felt very inadequate; I felt like I’d made the worst decision of my life… It can come in many different forms."

The Someone Like You singer is known for her chart-topping albums 19, 21 and 25, and has won an impressive collection of awards including nine Brits and fifteen Grammys.

Only last month she was pictured at a recording studio in New York, which led to speculation that she was working on new music.