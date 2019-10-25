Adele looks sensational as she shows off slimmed down new figure at Drake’s birthday bash

Adele looked sensational as she partied with Drake on his birthday. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Adele oozed pure Hollywood glamour this week as she attended Drake’s birthday party in Hollywood.

Adele, 31, stole the show as she celebrated Nice For What rapper Drake’s birthday on Thursday night.

The Someone Like You hitmaker let loose at the A-lister party, held as Goya Studios in LA, following her split from ex husband Simon Konecki.

Adele also proudly showed off her slimmed down figure, having gradually lost weight over the past few years – reportedly, thanks to pilates.

The star looked svelte and confident in an off-the-shoulder black gown, pinning her hair back in a glamourous ponytail.

Fans of the star have been left shocked at the Hello singer’s new look, with one fan commenting on Twitter: “This is what us girls do after a break up, WE GLOW, omg Adele looks amazing.”

Another added: “She always looked amazing to me but now she looks absolutely stunning.”

Adele looked happy as she partied with Drake. Picture: Instagram/Complex Music

The singer, 31, looked sensational as she glammed up for the party. Picture: Insatgram/Adele

Adele’s new look comes months after she split from ex husband Simon Konecki, 45, who is the father of her seven-year-old son, Angelo.

The couple were together for eight years before announcing their split in April this year.

Adele has gradually lost weight over the years. Picture: Getty

Following her split, Adele has reportedly been dating rapper Skepta.

Earlier this year, an insider reportedly told The Sun: "Adele and Skepta have been there for each other a lot after both their relationships split up.

"They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection.

“They’re spending more and more time together. Some of their friends are hoping and predicting they could end up being a great couple one day.”

