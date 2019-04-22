Adele ‘excited’ to date again following split from husband Simon Konecki

The Someone Like You singer has allegedly asked friends to “look out for potential dates” after announcing the end of her three-year marriage

Adele is reportedly "excited" to get back in the dating game following her split from husband Simon Konecki.

In a short statement released over the weekend, the British singer, 30, announced that she and Simon, 45, had ended their three-year marriage but were “committed” to raising their son Angelo, 6, “together lovingly”.

But now reports are claiming the Grammy-award winner is ready to move on with someone new – and wants her friends to help her find him.

A source told The Sun: “She’s been excited speaking to men again. She is very much in the courting phase.

“She’s attracted to other men and accepts it is over with Simon for good this time — there is no going back. She has asked friends to look out for potential dates.”

However despite rumours she wants to look to the future following the collapse of her marriage, the insider says Adele isn’t looking for a relationship.

“She doesn’t want to rush or get into something too serious too soon. But in reality this was a marriage where the romantic love ended many years ago,” the source added.

Adele allegedly first met Simon in 2011 through mutual friend Ed Sheeran.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together just a year later.

The reportedly wed in secret in 2016 but confirmed their marriage was over in a statement released on Saturday.

Reps for the star said: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy."