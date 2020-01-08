Adele's impressive weight loss inspired by Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field

8 January 2020, 08:40 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 08:41

The singer has overhauled her whole life
The singer has overhauled her whole life. Picture: Instagram + Getty

The singer lost an impressive three stone towards the end of last year and she looks fantastic.

Adele's lifestyle overhaul which aided her weight loss was down to former X Factor judge Ayda Field, as the pair worked out together.

Ayda, 40, introduced chart-topping singer Adele, 31, to Los Angeles pilates instructor Camila Goodis, who trained the pair at Robbie Williams and Ayda's luxurious home.

READ MORE: The secret to Adele's amazing weight loss has been revealed

Adele's lost three stone after overhauling her lifestyle
Adele's lost three stone after overhauling her lifestyle. Picture: Instagram/BBC
Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field introduced Adele to pilates
Robbie Williams' wife, Ayda Field introduced Adele to pilates. Picture: PA

Brazilian native Camila has revealed how Adele hates exercising, and that she also believes her recent three stone weight loss was "90 per cent dieting".

Camila, 36, spoke exclusively to The Sun, and told them: "I trained Ayda for a long time and it happens that they are good friends so I did Adele when she was there in Robbie’s house.

“I don’t believe she liked exercise much but she has changed her lifestyle and I believe that 90 per cent was dieting.”

Newly single Adele recently enjoyed a holiday in the Caribbean over the new year, where she celebrated with fellow Brits, Harry Styles, 25, and James Corden, 41.

She looked incredible having fun on the beach, as she showed off a considerably slimmer figure waring a pattered black and white puff-sleeve dress with her hair pulled back.

Back in December, the award-winner also posted two snaps posing with The Grinch, and captioned the post "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew!

"Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch 💚

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x"

Last year, it was revealed that Adele has been doing HIIT sessions from home to kick-start the weight loss.

The Body Coach Joe Wicks' training videos were on her list, as well as Dalton Wong's, who is Jennifer Lawrence's PT.

