Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

6 May 2019, 08:26

Adele said that despite her ups and downs, she's learnt some valuable life lessons.
Adele said that despite her ups and downs, she's learnt some valuable life lessons. Picture: Instagram/Adele

The British singer reveals she’s ’learning to REALLY truly love’ herself following the ‘tough’ year which saw her marriage fall apart

Adele has spoken out about her split from husband Simon Konecki in an emotional Instagram post that marked her 31st birthday.

The Grammy-award winner, who announced her separation from the charity boss back in April, told fans she was relieved her “hard” and “complicated” year was over, and revealed that the next 12 months were going to be spent “all on myself”.

Sharing the heartfelt message on social media alongside a happy black and white photo of herself, she wrote: “This is 31...thank f****** god.

“30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all.

“No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.

View this post on Instagram

This is 31...thank fucking god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

The mum-of-one explained that despite the ups and downs, she learnt some valuable life lessons which are now helping her to grow and embrace life.

She continued: “31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself.

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity.

“Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually."

Adele, who is famed for her ballads about love and heartache, also teased new music, which will no doubt please her legion of followers who have been hoping for a new album since the split.

“Bunch of f****** savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh.”

The British superstar first announced her split from Simon Konecki on April 19, 2019, with a short statement that read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The duo share a 6-year-old son named Angelo.

