Adele fans go wild over rumours she's releasing new music next week

Rumour has it Adele will be releasing new music in a matter of days. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The British singer-songwriter could be dropping a brand new record in a matter of days, according to reports.

Adele fans went into meltdown over rumours the Grammy award-winning singer is releasing new music as early as next week.

Twitter users almost broke the internet when a music site took to social media to tease followers about the 31-year-old's latest record.

The account Music News Facts, which describes itself as a "daily source for pop culture news, photos, facts & more" tweeted: "@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019, according to Showbiz!

"This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week."

Read more: Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

.@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019, according to Showbiz!



This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week. pic.twitter.com/m3BKfdIfSb — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 11, 2019

Fans were quick to comment on the post and couldn't hide their excitement over whispers the sell-out singer was officially back in the game.

"Already the best-selling album of 2020s decade omg," wrote on super-fan.

A second said: "Move over Gaga, Rihanna, Katy, Beyoncé & Taylor, the true Queen is BACK!"

While a third added: "Omg so much time waiting for this!!!"

"I like how we all know her power," said a fourth.

Read more: Adele confirms split from husband of three years Simon Konecki

Girl there is no competition pic.twitter.com/56hMA0x5VM — Rima🔺O’nelli🔻 (@OsparkleRima) October 11, 2019

Music lovers also speculated over whether her latest batch of spine-tingling ballads would address her recent heartbreak.

Adele, who sold a whopping 22 million copies of her third album '25', announced she was divorcing husband Simon Konecki earlier this year.

The former couple, who share a son called Angelo, were married for three years before going their separate ways.

Read more: Adele ‘excited’ to date again following split from husband Simon Konecki

In April the star’s spokesman confirmed: “Adele and her partner have separated.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

“As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The Tottenham-born star has reportedly moved on with grime MC Skepta, who also hails from North London.

Reports claim she recently enjoyed a string of dates with the British rapper, and even introduced him to best pal James Corden during a trip to the Crystal Maze Experience to celebrate Skepta's 37th birthday.