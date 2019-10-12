Adele fans go wild over rumours she's releasing new music next week

12 October 2019, 17:28

Rumour has it Adele will be releasing new music in a matter of days.
Rumour has it Adele will be releasing new music in a matter of days. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The British singer-songwriter could be dropping a brand new record in a matter of days, according to reports.

Adele fans went into meltdown over rumours the Grammy award-winning singer is releasing new music as early as next week.

Twitter users almost broke the internet when a music site took to social media to tease followers about the 31-year-old's latest record.

The account Music News Facts, which describes itself as a "daily source for pop culture news, photos, facts & more" tweeted: "@Adele will release her NEW ALBUM on Nov 8th 2019, according to Showbiz!

"This means that her lead single will drop as soon as next week."

Read more: Adele says ‘last year tried me so hard’ in emotional Instagram post that marks 31st birthday

Fans were quick to comment on the post and couldn't hide their excitement over whispers the sell-out singer was officially back in the game.

"Already the best-selling album of 2020s decade omg," wrote on super-fan.

A second said: "Move over Gaga, Rihanna, Katy, Beyoncé & Taylor, the true Queen is BACK!"

While a third added: "Omg so much time waiting for this!!!"

"I like how we all know her power," said a fourth.

Read more: Adele confirms split from husband of three years Simon Konecki

Music lovers also speculated over whether her latest batch of spine-tingling ballads would address her recent heartbreak.

Adele, who sold a whopping 22 million copies of her third album '25', announced she was divorcing husband Simon Konecki earlier this year.

The former couple, who share a son called Angelo, were married for three years before going their separate ways.

Read more: Adele ‘excited’ to date again following split from husband Simon Konecki

In April the star’s spokesman confirmed: “Adele and her partner have separated.

“They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

“As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The Tottenham-born star has reportedly moved on with grime MC Skepta, who also hails from North London.

Reports claim she recently enjoyed a string of dates with the British rapper, and even introduced him to best pal James Corden during a trip to the Crystal Maze Experience to celebrate Skepta's 37th birthday.

