Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

21 April 2019, 12:41

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Music lovers are begging the superstar to release a heartbreak record following her split from husband Simon Konecki

Adele announced she was splitting from husband Simon Konecki only yesterday, but fans caused the star to trend on Twitter following the news as they anticipated a break-up album.

The British singer, 30, released a statement over the weekend that confirmed she and the charity boss were parting ways.

And just a few hours later her name was trending on social media as people predicted she’d pen a “cracking” heartbreak record.

"We're finally going to have another Adele Album," one said.

Another wrote: "Sad to hear Adele and her husband have split. On the upside there’ll be a cracking album out of it."

"The next Adele album is going to be extra Adele..." said another.

"Sad for #Adele but we are about to get a bomb ass "31" or "32" album,” wrote one more.

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

However others were quick to criticise the response, branding the tweets “disgusting” as they called for music lovers to have more sympathy surrounding the split.

One fan wrote: "Adele has literally talked about how low she got when writing 21. It was the lowest moment of her life until she found Simon and they had their kid. Now she’s heart broken again and everyone isn’t worried about her mental health they’re worried about her music. Disgusting! #adele"

Another said: "I'm disgusted by the response to Adele's breakup with her husband. This woman has clearly been through heartbreak, found love and happiness, has a child, and is now going to have to deal with a change in relationship and helping a child through it, but y'all want an album."

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

In 2011, Adele told The Telegraph: "When I’m happy, I ain’t writing songs, I’m out having a laugh.

"If I ever get married, it’ll be 'Darling, I need a divorce, it’s been three years, I’ve got a record to write!’"

Adele and Simon, 45, who share son Angelo, six, separated after three years of marriage.

The Grammy award-winner’s reps said: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

More Music

See more More Music

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Adele confirms split from husband of three years Simon Konecki
Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 singer representing The Netherlands
Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly Willoughby 'in awe' of Emma Bunton's talent
Drake

So what was Drake doing in Leicester? Pop star stuns university students
Rihanna

She's no fool! Rihanna models underwear line which will launch on April 1st

Trending on Heart

Tom Hanks films a heartwarming video of him personalising Woody dolls for "special" twins

Tom Hanks records touching Toy Story video for twins conjoined at birth

Celebrities

'TRIC Awards' 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Emily Atack sparks engagement rumours after confirming new romance with Rob Jowers

Celebrities

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet ARrivals

Kevin Clifton’s second wife says she overdosed when he ended their marriage

TV & Movies

Oscar Wilde was put on trial for 'indecency' the same year The Importance of Being Earnest launched on stage

Oscar Wilde's trail for homosexuality: The harrowing true story about the Dorian Gray author

Lifestyle

National Television Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Paddy McGuinness gushes over ‘hero’ wife Christine as she campaigns for autism awareness

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and her children have been taking a sun-soaked break in the Maldives

Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of three children on Maldives trip

Celebrities