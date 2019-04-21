Adele trends on Twitter as fans predict break-up album

Brit Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Music lovers are begging the superstar to release a heartbreak record following her split from husband Simon Konecki

Adele announced she was splitting from husband Simon Konecki only yesterday, but fans caused the star to trend on Twitter following the news as they anticipated a break-up album.

The British singer, 30, released a statement over the weekend that confirmed she and the charity boss were parting ways.

And just a few hours later her name was trending on social media as people predicted she’d pen a “cracking” heartbreak record.

"We're finally going to have another Adele Album," one said.

Another wrote: "Sad to hear Adele and her husband have split. On the upside there’ll be a cracking album out of it."

"The next Adele album is going to be extra Adele..." said another.

"Sad for #Adele but we are about to get a bomb ass "31" or "32" album,” wrote one more.

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Press Room. Picture: Getty

However others were quick to criticise the response, branding the tweets “disgusting” as they called for music lovers to have more sympathy surrounding the split.

One fan wrote: "Adele has literally talked about how low she got when writing 21. It was the lowest moment of her life until she found Simon and they had their kid. Now she’s heart broken again and everyone isn’t worried about her mental health they’re worried about her music. Disgusting! #adele"

Another said: "I'm disgusted by the response to Adele's breakup with her husband. This woman has clearly been through heartbreak, found love and happiness, has a child, and is now going to have to deal with a change in relationship and helping a child through it, but y'all want an album."

The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience. Picture: Getty

In 2011, Adele told The Telegraph: "When I’m happy, I ain’t writing songs, I’m out having a laugh.

"If I ever get married, it’ll be 'Darling, I need a divorce, it’s been three years, I’ve got a record to write!’"

Adele and Simon, 45, who share son Angelo, six, separated after three years of marriage.

The Grammy award-winner’s reps said: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”