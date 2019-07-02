Cheryl shares rare footage of son Bear as she spends 36th birthday taking care of him

Cheryl and Liam's son Bear could be heard for the first time in the footage. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

Cheryl celebrated her birthday this year caring for her poorly son, Bear, who she shares with ex Liam Payne.

Cheryl has shared a rare insight into parenting with her son Bear, who is now two-years-old.

On July 1, the former Girls Aloud singer shared a video on her Instagram story thanking fans for their love and support on her 36th birthday.

She said: “I've been trying to do a video all morning to thank you all for your lovely birthday messages and all the videos you made online, so many.

"Thank you so so much for making me feel thought of and so blessed on my birthday. Lots of love, thank you."

Cheryl thanked fans for their birthday messages. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl then went on to add: “I have a poorly toddler so I don't think I'll be doing that much today!"

Fans could hear Bear, who is now two, adorably mumbling away in the background.

Cheryl and One Direction star Liam Payne have famously kept their son from the spotlight since he was born.

During her pregnancy, Cheryl never once announced she was pregnant, and instead let her growing baby bump talk for itself.

Liam and Cheryl have always kept Bear private from the public eye. Picture: PA

Cheryl and Liam welcomed Bear Grey Payne in 2017, however, sadly split a year later.

In a statement, Cheryl said: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways.

“It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family.

“Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

Liam and Cheryl welcomed Bear in 2017, but split in 2018. Picture: Getty

Since then, Liam and Cheryl have been successfully co-parenting, with the singer even praising their relationship in a recent interview.

She told The Sun: “Things are great. I'm actually really happy that we can be the way we are.

"We love and care about each other a lot and we share a child. It's really important that we're able to have a very healthy good relationship.”

She added: “We're going to be in each other's lives forever so we've got to figure it out and be grown-up about it."

